Two years after the tragedy and the robbery of America in the Final against Monterrey

December 29 is a sad date for him Americanism, a day that still hurts and that is still fresh in the memory of the Azulcremas fans who do not believe what happened in a match that had tragic and controversial overtones simultaneously so that at the Final of the night, Monterrey take the olympic lap in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

A day like today, but in 2019, the creams They jumped onto the court of a Aztec stadium packed to measure up to Striped after having lost Ida’s game 2-1. The outlook seemed encouraging because Federico Viñas he made the global tie with an early goal and the Eagles widely dominated their rival.

However, a controversial arbitration by César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos that ended up affecting those of Coapa with their decisions. From the outset, when a goal was annulled to Roger Martinez through a review in the VAR where he pointed to a hand of Richard Sanchez in which his criteria dictated that it was an offensive hand, of which all are indicated as a foul, but that it was actually defensive because it was to cut off an advance, in addition to the fact that the Paraguayan’s extremity did not occupy an improper position as it was not separated from the rest of the body.

Despite this, the Millonetas did not decline and continued in search of the somersault goal, which they found thanks to a well-placed shot from Richard Sanchez on the boundaries of the area. The Aztec He exploded in joy when he saw that the creams were taking advantage and that his rival did not show the slightest signs of reaction.

Shortly before going to rest another action came that could change the course of the Final. On a corner kick, Guido Rodríguez was clearly held and knocked down inside the area. The video arbitration detected the infraction, called Ramos Palazuelos for the review and the referee after seeing the replays decided not to mark it.

For the complement, when nothing happened to the party, Jorge Sanchez he made the mistake of his life as a professional gamer. When wanting to clear the ball, he committed a slice that left the table set to Dorlan Pabón to enter the area without marking and attend Rogelio Funes Mori, who only had to give the pass to the network and equal the global.

THE DAMN POST

Already in overtime, five minutes after the extension ended, luck turned its back on America when, after a center of Giovani dos santos, Federico Viñas gained the position to his marker and connected head a ball that left with nothing to do to Barovero, but that it went to hit the crossbar.

Still on the hour, Giovani He could become a hero, but on a double rebound he couldn’t send the ball to the bottom and penalties had to come.

GUIDO AND NICO FAILED

The penalty shoot-out was fatal for America. Nicolas Castillo failed, and although Guillermo Ochoa matched things up, Guido Rodriguez His cobro flew and no one from Rayados made a mistake. This is how a sad and controversial night was consummated for some Eagles that since then have not approached this instance again and have as a slogan to do so in the Closing 2022.