Tom Cruise’s daughter has the most expensive dollhouse with running water, heating and electri …

At Christmas, it is part of the tradition to give gifts to family and friends. Celebrities and Hollywood stars often spare no expense to surprise their family. But one of the most extravagant and opulent gifts was received by the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. She only asked for a toy, and she received it, but in real mode.

When she was six years old, little Suri received a Victorian dollhouse as a Christmas gift, which did not lack for anything, it even had water and electricity, so that her doll games would be the most real. It was not an ordinary toy house, because it had a dining room, a kitchen, heating and a recreation room. The price of this exclusive toy exceeded 15,000 euros. Another gift was an iPad and a miniature Mercedes-Benz, valued at 1,150 euros. She also received a Ralph Lauren signature dress and to keep her warm, a fur coat. Tom Cruise’s daughter has always been surrounded by all the luxuries, whether in toys or clothes. Local media have reported that the little girl’s wardrobe could be valued at about three million dollars.

After the divorce of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in 2012, little Suri stayed with her mother and is now a 16-year-old teenager. Although she is the daughter of one of the most admired couples in Hollywood and her birth was a media event, the protagonist of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ has kept her daughter out of the spotlight. Mother and daughter maintain a close relationship, and it is common to see them share time together walking through the streets of New York, and it is even said that little Suri has inherited her mother’s taste for fashion.

Suri Cruise has not seen her father for more than 6 years, after the divorce. It is said that what led Katie to break her relationship with Tom Cruise was the inordinate obsession of the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’ with Scientology, a religion that the actor has professed for years. The separation was complex. Katie Holmes sought help from Nicole Kidman, Tom’s ex-wife, in order to separate. The straw that broke the camel’s back to decide the separation was the actor’s insistence that Suri be raised under the precepts of Scientology, something the actress opposed.

Tom Cruise agreed to sign the divorce in exchange for Katie not talking about him or Scientology with the media, also forbidding her to have a partner in the 5 years after the end of their relationship. After the separation with Cruise, Katie Holmes decided to return to Catholicism and raise her daughter Suri under the precepts of this Church.

Tom Cruise’s devotion to Scientology first led to his divorce from Katie Holmes and later the estrangement of their daughter. Suri is currently studying at the prestigious Colegio Avenues, leading the life of a normal teenager and is likely to continue to receive lavish gifts at Christmas from her adored mother.