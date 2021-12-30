Tom Cruise talked about filming one of his riskiest scenes in Mission Impossible 7

Facing every movie of Mission Impossible There is a question that always haunts the minds of fans: What will Tom Cruise do now to achieve an impressive action scene?

The answers have obviously varied with each installment in the series, but with a view to Mission Impossible 7 the actor himself anticipates that his riskiest scene would have to do with a motorcycle jump.

In an interview with Empire, the actor talked about the stunt he trained for for months that involved jumping off a cliff aboard a motorcycle.

Cruise particularly explained that although he had prepared for that moment, on the first day of filming he began to evaluate a number of factors.

“If the wind was too strong, it would pull me off the ramp”, the actor recounted. “The helicopter (that was filming the scene) was a problem, because I didn’t want to go down the ramp at full speed and get hit by a stone. Or if it came out in a strange way, we didn’t know what was going to happen to the bike. I had about six seconds once I got off the ramp to pull the parachute and I don’t want to get tangled up in the bike. If I do, that is not going to end well. “

Clearly Cruise came out of that shoot alive and although we will have to wait until next year to see the results of that sequence, apparently the actor was very satisfied considering that making that scene was possible because the film was able to resume filming despite the pandemic.

“All those emotions were running through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with and my industry. And for the whole team to know that we had started shooting a movie was a huge relief. It was very emotional, I must tell you ”, the Ethan Hunt interpreter pointed out.

Mission Impossible 7 plans to premiere in May 2022.