A healthy food Y balanced is one of the many keys to maintaining a good condition from Health, this includes cutting and reduce the consumption of elements that can be harmful for our body; among them the consumption of sugar, which although it is very normalized, can be quite harmful, especially if we consume it in excess, that’s why we will give you some tips to reduce your sugar intake and improve your diet.

Avoid sugary drinks and sodas

It is important avoid the consumption of sugary drinks Y refreshments, these types of foods often impressively trigger our consumption from sugar daily; by completely eliminating beverages with added sugars like soda or juices we will be cutting much of the sugar consumption that we have in our diet. thus helping to improve our health.

Give priority to fruits

The added sugars are found in many of the products what do we include in our feedingHowever, we can improve our consumption of sugar if instead of consuming these sweet foods, we focus our consumption on Natural sources of sugar such as fruit and in this way we will gradually reduce the consumption of sugar, just this detail brings us to the next point.

Reduce sugar intake little by little

When we talk about reduce the sugar consumption, we do not expect you to do it overnight, that is, you do not have to remove all the sugar of your life without more; One way to do it without cost is reducing the amount of sugar that we consume in a dailyLittle by little, for this you can use a smaller amount than usual of elements such as refined sugars, honey, syrups, among others.

A large amount of the sugar we consume comes from beverages and soft drinks. Photo: Pixabay

Read the labels

Finally, many of the sugars that we include in our feeding They arrive “hidden” in the products we consume every day; Athough it does not seems, industrialized food What sauces, loaves, preserves Y drinks, can contain high amounts of sugar, that is why it is important to review the labels of the products we consume and thus have a more precise notion of what we are consuming and at the same time a better control of the sugar that we include in our diet.