This is the best Roscón de Reyes in supermarkets according to the OCU

Everybody wants to hit him Roscón de Reyes This Christmas, that’s why they go to the best food supermarkets such as El Corte Inglés, Alcampo, Lidl or Mercadona, which have the best, among others, according to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

This tradition takes place in Spain during the Twelfth Night. Eat the Roscón de Reyes as a family, with two surprises: the Three Wise Men and the bean.

Many supermarket chains They offer the best of the roscones de Reyes at really unbeatable prices so that we can enjoy them these Christmas dates, whether we want to do it alone or in good company, with our family, friends and couples, always in great moderation.

On the occasion of the celebration of these special festivals, the OCU carries out a study of ten roscones de Reyes sold in the most popular supermarkets. Therefore, the best quality and price are sought with the traditional flavor of a good roscón. But other conditions are also taken into account.

How are they tested?

The OCU study includes several sales establishments such as Ahorramás, Alcampo, Aldi, Carrefour, Dia, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, Lidl, Mercadona and Hiper Usera, and its analysis is detailed from the labelled down to the quality of the fats.

Of course, the taste and aroma are two other of the necessary gauges to make any type of value judgment. Being the body that takes care of consumer rights, it is worth noting that the OCU makes sure that all the mandatory information is included.

are two other of the necessary gauges to make any type of value judgment. Being the body that takes care of consumer rights, it is worth noting that the OCU makes sure that all the mandatory information is included. Another factor to take into account are the roscón nutrients de Reyes, fats as well as their typology, carbohydrates, sugars or salt.

de Reyes, fats as well as their typology, carbohydrates, sugars or salt. The OCU still warns of the large amount of additives Of those that consist of these roscones, since on average there are about 14, and there are some that exceed 20, so we must be cautious if we want to maintain a healthy life.

A winner

The OCU advises that of the 10 roscones tested, there is only one that does not use butter when making the dough, replacing it with sunflower oil. Its about Aldi roscón, which uses between butter and oil.

In contrast, the roscones that are cooked in Ahorramás, Mercadona and Hiper Usera They mix the cream with other types of fats such as coconut, palm, palm kernel or rape.

The roscón de Reyes enters through the eyes, that is why the OCU reflects the importance of the decoration as one of the elemental characteristics of food. Sugar, almond, and candied fruit are used, but supermarkets don’t always make use of this before baking.

By way of conclusion, the roscón de Reyes that it manufactures The English Court It is the best valued in this OCU test, where a mild flavor of orange blossom water is assessed in his bun, which was decisive for him to be victorious. It highlighted its creaminess and dairy flavor, as well as the high quality of fats.