This is how beautiful Jennifer Garner looked when she was younger

Jennifer garner She has an incredible figure at 49 years of age thanks to her enviable genetics that accompanied her all her life. The ex-wife of Ben affleck, current couple of Jennifer Lopez, earned international recognition at age 28 when she played CIA agent Sydney Bristow in the television series “Alias” (2001), broadcast on ABC.

The actress was born in Houston, Texas, and from a very young age she had a beauty that everyone turned to look at. At the age of three, her parents signed her up to study ballet, an activity she did until her youth, but never had an interest in becoming a professional classical dancer.

When he finished school studied chemical engineering at Denison University in Granville, Ohio and soon realized that he had a great interest in acting. Consequently, she switched careers to Performing Arts and was admitted to the Pi Beta Phi sorority, crowning her as a very popular student.

Jennifer Garner: her beginnings in acting and her arrival at the cinema

After graduating, Jennifer garner He entered the National Theater Institute in Waterford in Connecticut, where the martial arts choreographer, David Chandler, made him realize that the stage was his. This led her to visit a friend in New York in 1995 and she decided to stay there to try her hand at the theater.

His first job she was acting as an understudy in a play, earning $ 300 a week, until she landed a role in the movie “Zoya,” based on a Danielle Steel novel. His character caught the attention of several producers and, shortly after, he was offered to appear in an episode of “Spin city” and another of “Law and order.”

By then, Jennifer garner I already knew that I could have a great future in HollywoodBut he had to work hard to earn a spot. Moved to Los Angeles, California, where she worked as a waitress to be able to pay the rent, until was cast as Hannah Bibb in the producer’s series “Felicity“

It was there that she met her first husband, Scott Foley, whom she married in 2000 and divorced in 2004. The same year she married, she made the film “Pearl harbor“where she played a nurse and there he met Ben Affleck, one of the protagonists of war history.

In 2003, the relationship between Garner and Foley had already ended, so the actress began an affair with Michael Vartan that lasted only a few months. When they summoned her to participate in the film “Daredevil“was reunited with Affleck, one of the main actors in the story, and love arose quickly.

By then, Jennifer Garner was already very famous and made hit movies like “If I had 30“(2004),”Juno“(2007),”Valentine’s Day“(2010) and is the winner of a Golden Globe for playing Sydney Bristow. The actress is still very current and, in addition to having a great presence on social networks, this year he released his latest film called “El día del Sí”.

As for her personal life, in recent months she has been the focus of the American press due to Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck, of whom divorced in 2018 due to the actor’s alcohol problems. Today he is very happy with her new partner, John Miller and they already walk together through the streets of Los Angeles.