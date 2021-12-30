this is all that is known

Is it true that WhatsApp is going to add a triple check to messages? This is all we know so far.

In recent days, rumors have emerged that point to the possibility that WhatsApp could include a third “check” in sent messages, with the aim of adding a new verification mode to the Sent messages in the same way that it was done years ago with the double blue check.

Due to the information shared through various portals around the world, it is believed that this function could be included in the application to reinforce the security of users. But what is actually known about this supposed function?

What is the third WhatsApp check and what is it for?

The different media that have echoed this information affirm that the third check by WhatsApp would be a measure intended to allow users know when the recipient of a message has taken a screenshot of the chat.

In the past, WhatsApp has been rumored to introduce notifications intended to notify if a user has taken a screenshot of a chat, just as it happens in other applications and social networks. However, until now we had not heard from it again.

Crimes on WhatsApp, what is legal and what is not explained by a lawyer

If realized, the function would materialize as a third “check” located next to the two classic blue “checks” that appear when one of our messages has been received and read by the recipient. When taking a screenshot, this supposed third indicator would appear.

Third WhatsApp check Rumor or reality?

To this day, everything seems to indicate that the supposed triple check of WhatsApp is nothing more than a mere rumor, and it does not seem that it will materialize in the short or medium term.

In fact, the portal specialized in WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, affirms that these rumors are nothing more than “fake news”, and that this function is not being developed in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp is NOT developing a third blue check to detect screenshots: it’s fake news. – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 27, 2021

In any case, it cannot be ruled out that a new method of verifying messages will reach the application in the future. For now, yes, we will have to settle for him double “tick”.

Related topics: Applications, Free Applications, WhatsApp

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe