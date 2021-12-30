This 1966 Volvo broke Record in kilometers traveled with the same engine

For 55 years, this Volvo P1800 has traveled more than 5 million km. The Swedish model does not stop and holds a Guinness Record.

This kind of news they change us a bad day. Well, knowing that a car has had so much useful life makes us dream that ours can also achieve such a feat. Even more curious is that Volvo P1800 from 1966 still does not stop.

Seven years ago its late owner announced that the Volvo P1800 had completed the 5 million kilometers. A figure that announced to the world when the vehicle broke a Guinness Record for being the longest traveled and recorded distance To the date.

Irvin Gordon, who was its sole owner, bought it on June 30th 1966 when he was 25 years old. Since then, Gordon used it very frequently. If we do the math, the Volvo P1800 traveled an estimated 140,000 and 160,000 kilometers every year.

Looks amazing, like 55 years ago

If the distance he has traveled surprises us, it is even more incredible that he has done all this with himself. factory engineay gearbox. Well, the only modifications that this one has Volvo have been bodywork and not mechanics.

There is no doubt that this classic is a collector’s item. Well it shows all the love that his owner gave him for 52 years. Time when he only received two coats of paint, and the red he’s currently wearing makes him look classy in any scenario.

Regarding the technical data, this model is powered by an in-line motor of 4 cylinders with a maximum speed of 180 km / h and acceleration of 0 to 96 km in 9.60 seconds. This thanks to a power of 118 hp and 6000 rpm. With maximum torque of 167 Nm and 3,500 rpm.

Currently, the Volvo P1800 Higher mileage belongs to a good old friend of Mr. Gordon’s. His name is Nino Gambino, who assures that “when I drive it, it’s like if the first owner be with me ”.

Maria Alejandra Villamizar Sarmiento.



