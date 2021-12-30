They assure that ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ is a fat-phobic film

Users want to cancel ‘El Diablo Viste a la Moda’ for ‘gordofóbica’ after 15 years of its premiere.

‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ is one of Hollywood’s favorite movies, the participation of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep became iconic to this day despite the fact that its premiere is 15 years old. However, the new generations were able to see the film from another perspective, with social problems and stereotypes that, perhaps, in the past we could not identify, among these the gordofobia.

Youtuber Carol Moreira assured that ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ is a fat-phobic movie that teaches viewers not to accept fat; The influencer explained that in the film, women of size 40 were called fat and that Andy, the protagonist, found “happiness” until she managed to be a size 38.

Likewise, Carol stated that the leading character normalized the abuse she suffered from her boss, her boyfriend and also her office colleagues.

“For those who ask why: I think it’s one of the most fat-phobic movies I’ve ever seen, in theory the character uses 40 and is called FAT all the time, the other is on a diet that only eat when you pass out… it’s about being thin and nobody comes close to criticizing it, ”said the influencer.

Many users reacted to the influencer’s point of view, clarifying that it was a mistake, since Hollywood cinema tries to tell stories from another culture and customs and that it did not pretend to teach people to be correct.

Carol assured that it was not bad that the film wanted to show what is happening or happening in the world of fashion, what he considers wrong is to normalize and show that as something good.

Carol Moreira is not the only one who thinks in this way, groups and movements of body positive share the same opinion, clarifying that it’s just about seeing the tape’s behaviors as insane.

Today the body positive more and more meets its objective, however, there are still many stereotypes to break.