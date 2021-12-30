They assassinate the ex-manager of the Kardashian-Jenner; reveal who was the culprit

The Kardashian clan has already made statements about this brutal murder that happened in Los Angeles, California

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, was a successful Los Angeles California business manager working at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills. His client list included big-name celebrities, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj.

However, Kim’s 55-year-old former manager was found dead on December 22, and authorities have already arrested the alleged culprit.

They assassinate the ex-manager of the family; reveal who was the culprit

According to reports from authorities, Kukawski was found dead and stabbed in the trunk of a car located in the Simi Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Police said the victim’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested after the businesswoman’s body was found.

The district attorney noted among his statements that Jason killed Angela “with the intention of causing cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”

The cause of Angela’s death was injuries to the neck, head and strangulation, for which her death was classified as homicide. Jason Barker is currently being held in the Van Nuys Jail on $ 3 million bond.

The statements of the Kardashian

On December 29, the Kardashians broke the silence about the tragedy of their former manager and expressed their condolences.

Angela was really the best. He cared for all of us and made things happen that were impossible. We will miss her very much and send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time, members of the Kardashian clan expressed.