These were the conditions for the secret actors of Spider-Man: No Way Home to return

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to make box office history. The latest solo installment of the arachnid hero continues to cause excessive enthusiasm among fans who are already waiting to know more about the next installment that will have again. Tom holland of protagonist.

The latest film features the return of a host of characters from the Spider-Man universe, including MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon), May (Marisa tomei), Happy (Jon favreau) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The film also brought back renowned villains like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie foxx), the green Goblin (Willem dafoe), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and the Sandman

(Thomas Haden Church).

Holland, Zendaya and Batalon in Spider-Man: No Way Home

And of course, just as the rumors indicated, the movie includes the return of Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire with their respective versions of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The speculation surrounding his appearance began to circulate long before the premiere of No Way Home, which loaded the expectations of the fans, at the same time that the protagonists of the story themselves tried until exhaustion to deny the rumors.

The expected return and future uncertainty

Now, little by little details about how Garfield and Maguire were persuaded to return. Do not forget that the last installment of Maguire’s Spider-Man was in 2007, while Garfield’s was in 2014

Recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed how they managed to convince the actors to participate in the film. According to the writing duo, Garfield and Maguire didn’t sign until the film was halfway through filming. It must be remembered that the filming of the film began in October 2020, and although the production had great plans, the invited actors did not join until December of that year.

Meanwhile, the scriptwriters had to continue working on the script as if the actors were actually going to participate. Fortunately, Garfield and Maguire agreed to make the cameo in No Way Home and the plan went as planned..

Regarding the participation of each of the actors, both Garfield and Maguire They had their own ideas that they wanted to contribute when it came to putting on the hero’s suit again. In the case of Maguire, who starred in the Sam Raimi trilogy from 2002 to 2007, he wanted to keep things to a minimum when it came to revealing what his character had been up to since his last appearance in Spider-Man 3.

For his part, Garfield liked the idea of ​​exploring Peter Parker’s dark path following the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He also clung to the idea that his version of Peter as the “middle brother”.

One of the leaked images that excited fans prior to the premiere

“They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were looking for and added layers and a story arc and we really started to refine the idea that these two guys were really helping Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming,” said McKenna, who added that Each of these characters brings something unique, while also representing a guide to Holland’s character..

At the moment it is difficult to know what the future holds for these three characters. Although there are a lot of rumors, it is unclear if Maguire and Garfield will return in future installments. For a few weeks now, fans have been making great efforts on social media in the hope that Garfield will have his well-deserved and long-awaited third installment. Although nothing is certain at the moment, you can never say never with Marvel and Sony.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home it continues to dominate the global box office and it doesn’t look like it’s going to go down so easily.