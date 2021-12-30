These are the celebrities who will spend New Year’s Eve in confinement

Although it seemed that Christmas was going to be different from last year, the new variant of the coronavirus has made us live a fairly similar situation. At this time of year there are many famous people who wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to reunite with their loved ones, but taking into account that contagions are in crescendo, some familiar faces will have to take the grapes confined after having tested positive in coronavirus.

One of them is Antonio Resines. The protagonist of The Serrano He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital in Madrid since last Wednesday. Despite having spent some very difficult days, the actor is stable and improves favorably, feeling ready to respond to some messages that have been arriving on his mobile phone. However, and although his situation is much better, the interpreter will have to spend New Year’s Eve in isolation while he recovers from the condition that has made his Christmas completely tarnished.

But he will not be the only one who will find himself in this situation. Ana Obregón had planned to give the Chimes from the Puerta del Sol in the company of Anne Igartiburu for the second consecutive year, although this time she has been forced to “get off the boat” as a result of the coronavirus. Just a few hours ago, its positive result was made public, which has caused it to be replaced on the night of December 31 by Spanish Television by Jacob Petrus.

Toni Acosta has also revealed this week being isolated after having tested positive for coronavirus. Taking out the more positive side, the actress prepares to take the grapes in solitude while affirming that this experience is being “a learning” which he is taking advantage of to read, watch series and rest. However, he has assured that he will spend New Year’s Eve by video calling with his loved ones through virtual dances and laughter.

On the other hand, Sandra Pica has not had the best return to reality after her passage by Secret Story. Although she was the winner of 50,000 euros for having the number 2 ball in her possession, Tom Brusse’s ex has tested positive for coronavirus and is sharing his isolation through stories with all his Instagram followers, thus also seeing that his recovery is more notable as the days go by.

At the international level, the omicron slaps have also begun to be noticed, and the latest to admit it was Australian actor Hugh Jackman. It has been he himself who has announced his positive through a message in which he confirms that he is well while suffering the typical symptoms of a conventional cold. Even so, he has preferred to put health before any plan and for that reason he has canceled all the functions he had planned for The Music Man until January 1.

Other celebs such as Paz Padilla, Toñi Moreno or Bertín Osborne had to spend Christmas Eve dinner alone, although having completed the mandatory ten days of quarantine they hope to enjoy a much more entertaining New Year’s Eve.