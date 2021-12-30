These are the 19 Xiaomi phones that will first update to MIUI 13 global

The official presentation of the new Xiaomi 12 has been accompanied by important news in the software of the Chinese company. On the one hand, Xiaomi has detailed all the changes that it will bring with it the next version of your customization layer, MIUI 13, and on the other hand, it has launched a new interface for tablets called MIUI 13 Pad.

If we talk about MIUI 13 for phones, Xiaomi has not only confirmed its main novelties, but has shared the first batch of mobiles that will be updated in China. In addition, the Asian manufacturer has also published the list of the terminals that will receive the global version of your new operating system in the first phase.

From the first quarter of 2022

During the last weeks, we have seen leaks that speculated on Xiaomi phones that will receive MIUI 13 and on those that, unfortunately, will stay on MIUI 12. The company itself began testing the new version of the operating system in seven models confirming that all of them would be updated.

Now, Xiaomi has officially published the calendar of update to MIUI 13 global with the first phones and a tablet that will receive it outside of China. This new version, remember, will focus on optimizing the system to increase performance, privacy and security improvements and greater integration with other products of the Xiaomi ecosystem, as well as some design changes.

At the moment, the first terminals that will receive MIUI 13 from the first quarter of 2022 will be the following:

As we see, among the first mobiles confirmed by Xiaomi are the Mi 11, the 11T, the Redmi 10 and the Redmi Note 10, but that’s does not mean that the rest will not be updated. The global version of MIUI 13 for other devices will be released later, so if your phone does not appear yet, be patient, that soon the manufacturer will expand that list with the second and third update phases.

