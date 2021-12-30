“There is going to be a consultation”: AMLO celebrated the resolution of the TEPJF on Revocation of Mandate

The president reiterated that the consultation will establish a precedent for the democratic life of the country. (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro.com)

The optimism of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), about the consultation for the Revocation of Mandate It was strengthened again after the resolution of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF).

And it is that the ruling of last December 29 canceled the agreement that the National Electoral Institute (INE) had issued for postpone the exercise for the supposed lack of budget that the organ suffered for its realization.

This was applauded by the Tabasco during his morning conference on December 30, stating that the decision practically freed the busy road for the consultation to take place.

“Yesterday’s resolution is very important because what is clear, and what should be more widely disseminated, is that there will be a consultation. That is yesterday’s resolution. That is the essence: there will be consultation.

The Court revoked the INE agreement that indicated the temporary suspension of the consultation due to budget insufficiency. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

With this new support from the Court, which already joins the rulings of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), López Obrador once again called on citizens to be part of in saying “Precedent for participatory democracy”.

“The consultation is going to take place and we all have to participate. It is a good exercise and a precedent, so that from now on, if a president behaves well, to continue supporting him. If he misbehaves, go home. (…) And the course can be straightened out if a better one enters. It helps a lot, also no one is going to feel absolute, everyone is going to have to apply”, He asserted in his press conference.

It should be remembered that the agreement issued by the electoral body, approved on December 17, indicated that, derived from the budget insufficiency due to the cut to the Institute, the process would be temporarily postponed.

However, through a statement, the plenary session of the Superior Chamber revoked said agreement of the General Council to the effect that various budget management alternatives are explored to guarantee the consultation promoted by Andrés Manuel and, with it, citizen participation.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Likewise, it considered that the INE I did not have the attributions, nor had it justified why the mandate revocation process should be postponed or interrupted.

Hence he was reminded of the obligation to guarantee the exercise of the political rights of citizenship, for which I should make any necessary budget adjustments so that the mechanism could continue, as long as it met the constitutional and legal requirements – same as, according to Adam Augustus, Secretary of the Interior, would only fall in the process of collecting signatures.

For his part, López Obrador urged the body to abide by the Court’s decision with austerity, proposing a revision in which cut from per diem, to the salaries of high positions.

“That a review of the INE budget be made: how much of per diem, how much in buying or renting vehicles, who has vehicles, how much in fuel, in trips. A review.

And if you act with austerity, you could also make a reduction of salaries of senior civil servants: how much the advisers earn, how many advisers, how much they earn. There they can achieve a decrease”, Planetó.

