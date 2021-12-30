The worst rated banks on credit cards, according to Condusef

If you are looking for a credit card, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) can help you, since it revealed what the banks that they failed their evaluation in terms of financial transparency and quality in the credit card product.

The government body issued a statement in which it stated that it evaluated 15 financial institutions, in which five breached some rules.

The analysis was carried out during 2020 with revolving credit cards, which means those plastics in which the user uses credit and makes payments thanks to a credit line.

“The supervision process in matters of transparency consists of verifying that the documents and information used by the Financial institutions with the users, prior to contracting and during the life of the loan, comply with the applicable regulations”Said the Commission.

The Condusef collected information from the adhesion contracts, cover and account statement of some clients of said financial institutions, they also reviewed aspects such as the way they advertise their Credit cards, the website and information brochure.

The presiding body Oscar Rosado Jimenez revealed that after two reviews, the following banking institutions were the ones that failed its evaluation: Azteca Bank, BBVA, Mifel Bank, Santander Y Citibanamex, in which the latter is the worst rated with scores of 3.8 and 4.0 out of 10 in the first and second review, respectively.

Such banks failed to comply with information in the contract, such as indicating the amount and commission calculation, and did not offer information where it could be consulted. They also did not indicate to the client the decrease in credit line neither him CAT to charge your customers.

They also did not show information on the interest rates in nominal and annual terms and did not specify the interest rate in annual, simple and percentage terms, as well as the commission amount and the information does not coincide with the contracts, in the aspect of advertising.

The best evaluated banks during the two rounds are American Express Bank, Regional Bank, Scotiabank and BanCoppel. And during the second evaluation there were other institutions that reached a score of 10, such as Affirm Banking, BanBajío, Banco Mercantil del Norte and HSBC Mexico.