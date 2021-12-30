‘The witches of Eastwick’ will have a remake and Warner has already found a director

There is a new version of George Miller’s fantasy comedy ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ (The Witches of Eastwick, 1987) and Warner Bros has not been slow to announce that has hired Swedish filmmaker Ninja Thyberg to write and direct the remake. Thyberg is currently on the festival circuit with his debut feature ‘Pleasure‘.

According to Screendaily, the agreement was signed last week to shoot it in the United States on a date to be determined. Thyberg is already about to start writing the script but It has not been confirmed if it will be based on Miller’s version, which was adapted by writer Michael Cristofer, or in John Updike’s 1984 novel of the same name that adapted that one.

In the plot, three single women in a picturesque town receive their wishes, at a cost, when a mysterious and flamboyant man comes into their lives. The 1987 film, also made by Warner Bros, starred Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer. It was nominated for Best Original Score for John Williams and Best Sound at the 1988 Oscars; and won the Bafta for best special effects the same year.





The producers of the remake are Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher, former executive of Sony and Warner Bros, who together have produced titles such as the trilogy ‘Divergent’, ‘The Great Gatsby’ and ‘Stuart Little 2’. The original novel had a television adaptation on ABC, ‘Eastwick’ (2009), but it did not last more than a thirteen episode season.