The transformation of Jeff Bezos: the muscles of Amazon

Jeff bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez have been photographed together while relaxing on a yacht in St. Barts during their Christmas getaway this past weekend. But the whole pink world that surrounds the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, we are not interested in anything … But That has grown into a mountain of muscle over time, yeah. What a transformation!

In the photos, Bezos – whose fortune is estimated to be worth $ 202 billion and that he became richer if possible during the crisis thanks to this book– He showed his muscular body, opting to go shirtless, with a black swimsuit and a black baseball cap. The tech titan and Amazon founder’s abs look firm and tanned as he lays out in the sun for some rays.

Bezos and Sánchez began dating in 2019 shortly after the world’s second-richest man announced that he was divorcing his wife, and since then, Bezos and Sánchez appear to be inseparable … and in better physical shape than ever.

All of this is not so strange if we think that Bezos wants to live forever. Or at least 30 more years after making a huge investment in Altos Labs, the new start-up that rejuvenates cells in the laboratory and deals with biological reprogramming. “Avoiding death is something you have to work on … If living beings do not actively work to avoid it, they will end up merging with their environment and will cease to exist as autonomous beings. This is what happens when they die, ”he told his Amazon workers in a letter a few weeks ago. And for now, he is taking care of himself for it.

