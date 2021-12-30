The temperature rises between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel: “It’s unfortunate”

In recent months, notably following an interview by Vin Diesel on Men’s Health, the dialectical exchange between him and Dwayne Johnson has both been the order of the day. In the background of the matter, a fierce struggle of egos and different ways of understanding work after coinciding in the famous film saga The fast and the furious.

The methods of Diesel, who came to speak of “heavy hand”, clashed from the beginning with the work ethic of Dwayne Johnson and during filming sparks flew. An incendiary tweet from La Roca and a “not very peaceful” encounter in the motorhome of the former professional fighter blew up all the bridges.

“There was a meeting. I wouldn’t call it a peaceful gathering. I would call it a clarity meeting. We had a good chat in my motorhome, and it was from those conversations that it really became very clear that we are two opposite extremes. And there it all ended. We are philosophically two different people, and we approach the film business in two very different ways, “summed up Dwayne Johnson in October at Vanity Fair.

Thus, much has been written and said about the rivalry, or enmity if you will, between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson and that, in the end, would mean the latter’s departure from the franchise. However, last month, Diesel publicly asked Johnson to return to the franchise to reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in the tenth installment.

“My little brother Dwayne… in my house he knows that my children call you Uncle Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of ‘Fast 10’. The legacy awaits. I vowed that I would keep the promise I made to Paul Walker to provide the best ending to the series. I say this from love … but you must appear, do not leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by someone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny“Diesel wrote in an Instagram post

Dwayne Johnson doesn’t bite his tongue

And there is an answer. Well, there is. Because Dwayne Johnson took advantage of another interview, this time on CNN, to settle the issue. “I told [Diesel] directly that he would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words. I said that I would always support the cast and the franchise so that it would succeed, but that there was no possibility that it would return, ”Johnson started, who however did not hold back.

“The recent public publication of Vin It was an example of their manipulation. I didn’t like that he mentioned his sons or Paul Walker. Leave them out. We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding. My goal from the beginning was to end my incredible journey with this franchise with gratitude. It is regrettable that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Nonetheless, I wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter, “ditch Dwayne Johnson, thus ruling out any chance of ‘reconciliation.’