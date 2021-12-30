The story of the Colombian who went from being a mafia collector to acting with Will Smith

Gueber Raúl Ariza Guerrero He thought he was going to die the day the police captured him in the middle of an extortionate kidnapping, one more in the middle of an extensive criminal career with the drug trafficking clans of the Colombian Caribbean coast. But it did not happen and he found the opportunity for a deep reflection that allowed him to take his past into fiction.

After being a dangerous criminal in the service of drug trafficking and spending more than a decade in jail, Gueber Ariza became a stunt double that led him to act alongside stars like Will Smith or Ben Affleck, even dressing up as a hitman, paramilitary or soldier, but this time for soap operas and television series.

His story is full of twists like a novel, and he speaks with shame of his past, but with pride of his change. A process in which he found family love, a philosophy of healthy life with solidarity purposes and the passion of a profession.

A life in drug trafficking

Gueber Ariza was born in La Guajira, the northernmost department of Colombia, on March 10, 1962. He grew up in the city of Cartagena where he thought he would have a professional future, but his youth, by chance of time, flourished in the middle of the marimbera bonanza of the Caribbean.

At that time, an aunt asked her mother to let her take the young Gueber home, “to educate him”, although by then he was already pursuing a professional career, according to El Tiempo newspaper in 2019. This new training would be in a mansion, together with a family that ran a hotel and I was going to buy clothes at malls in Aruba.

“Why study if in six months I can have everything?”he thought then, as he told the Bravissimo program. His aunt had married a drug trafficker from La Guajira, and like many families of the time they had filled with money thanks to marijuana and became clans. Gueber owned $ 3,000 shoes, and the money convinced him to stay in business.

He met that world when he was 17 years old and at 20 he made the decision to enter fully. Gueber attributes to the family lineage of his Spanish grandfather having inherited such a character that the members of the clan asked him to go and collect from the debtors and that was the role he adopted. Each debt meant a percentage of money and the same amount of violence.

Gueber Ariza

He even told the program Los Informantes, which charged high sums to the new drug traffickers who came to the business, confronted them and He even became a judge who hunted boss fights and solved them, because few were measured by his trigger.

The clan that reunited several families It had hotels, agricultural supply companies, vehicle dealerships, they hired international artists, and a lot of power. But after seven years of wealth and collection, the debts began to be his.

As he told Bravissimo, He could not sleep soundly, he was not there and he felt that he no longer had life. During his career in hotel management, he met a woman who discovered his double life as a drug trafficking collector student and led him to the Catholic faith. But when he saw that he did not completely abandon the weapon, he denounced it.

Gueber had to bring the defaulters to the creditor. In 1989 he detained a person for that purpose but the Police were alerted and thwarted the action, a confrontation occurred in which he thought would be his last day. He was captured and taken out of the city, but thought that he would not survive.

He thought that the uniformed men were going to kill him and he remembered the friend who spoke to him about God, with nothing to lose, he assured RCN Radio, He seized on that last chance and vowed that if he was allowed seven more years to live, even in prison, he would change.

Another life after jail

Gueber Ariza was accused of extortionate kidnapping, illegal possession of weapons and conspiracy to commit a crime, sentenced to 20 years in prison, of which he paid 12, between the Valledupar Prison and then in the Cúcuta District Penitentiary where he was transferred for security reasons. His fellow prisoners thought that he would be the leader of the clan in jail, but he, from the beginning, assured that he would no longer continue that path.

The young woman who denounced him finally visited him in jail, gave him a prayer book and told him that God had given him a new opportunity. His girlfriend at the time strengthened their bond and visited him whenever she could in the penitentiary, She was sure to be a new person and they got married in the penitentiary in 1990.

In prison he dedicated himself to reading the Bible, helping in church, had a job in the kitchen and began to strengthen his body with exercise routines. One day, he decided to watch television that he had tried to ignore, he told RCN, and he saw a character of a man who looked like his past life. “I said that day that when I left I was going to play that role, because I was like that”, he reminded the station.

He became a fan of Bruce Lee, he told the program Los Informantes, of who not only adopted the discipline in the exercise, but who tried to adopt his breathing techniques and his philosophy that everything is possible and that life is not measured by age, but by elasticity.

At 46 he became a stunt double listed on national television and an actor in various scenes. He has been part of more than 40 productions, including Narcos, La Niña, Diomedes, Tiro de Gracia, Patricia Teherán, in which he generally plays the bad guy.

Gueber Ariza in the cast of Gemini Man

But he is also proud to have acted alongside Will Smith in the film Gemini man (Geminis, 2019) for which the actor traveled to Colombia and visited Cartagena. He was also with Ben affleck Y Oscar Isaac in Triple Frontier from Netflix or on Mile22 starring Mark Wahlberg which was filmed in Bogotá.

Seven years of life in crime were left behind in memory and experience, compared to the almost 30 years that he has been working as a stunt double, actor, physical and mental trainer, with a program that he has sought to implement in Colombian prisons to help in the resocialization that allowed him to rebuild his life.

