The smallest Mazda opens generation, and yes … it is a Suzuki Alto

Like several of its predecessors, the eighth generation Mazda Carol ‘kei car’ is nothing more than a highlighted Suzuki Alto.

It is common for Japanese manufacturers have alliances in your country to, in various ways, rely on the production and marketing of vehicles that cover the wide range of the market. That’s why Mazda has partnered with Suzuki for four decades to supply the ‘kei cars’ segment, what he has been doing since 1962 with the little Mazda carol.

Therefore, as has been the case since 1980, the new generation of this vehicle corresponds to a remarked version of the new Suzuki alto, which debuted in Japan last month. There are no changes between one and the other, beyond the emblems and a chrome on the front of the vehicle.

As indicated by its classification as ‘kei car’, it reaches a length of just 3.39 meters, as well as 1.47 meters wide and 1.52 meters high, with a wheelbase of 2.46 meters. The design is totally out of style “Kodo” Mazda, but if aligned with its typology, with dominance of square lines and cube shape.

Mazda Carol: the smallest in detail

This is how Mazda’s smallest model is advertised for the Japanese market, arranged in three trim levels: GL, GS Hybrid and GX Hybrid, the last two with a motor system Mild-hybrid. The first one has an engine 660 cc three cylinder, with 48 hp and front wheel drive or 4WD, coupled with an automatic CVT box.

On the other hand, the micro-hybrid models add up to a starter generator (ISG) 2.5 hp power, powered by a lithium-ion battery. Thus, it approves a fuel consumption rated at 3.61 liters per 100 km, that is to say about 104.8 km / gallon.

In terms of equipment, it is necessary to highlight in the Mazda Carol the provision in terms of safety. Incorporates six airbags, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, dual chamber autonomous emergency braking and autonomous emergency braking in reverse.

Other available accessories will be 14-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning and Full LED lights. Inexplicably, will not have a multimedia system of fabric.

Marketing of the Mazda Carol begins in Japan in the middle of January 2022, with prices starting at 998,800 yen, equivalent to about 8,700 dollars or $ 35,300,000 Colombians. But as expected, it will only be sold in the Asian country.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla.




