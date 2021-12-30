The proof that would prove that George Clooney is the director of at least one episode

Will MoonKnight have George Clooney as the series director? We are facing one of the series that keeps the most secrecy, something common in Marvel, at least when it comes to Marvel Studios. Despite that, sometimes some things leak, in this case we are facing one of the most popular personalities of all Hollywood, directing a Marvel series, considered one of Marvel’s riskiest bets.

In general, a series that has Oscar Isaac Y Ethan hawke could not show greater expectation among fans of Marvel and strangers to this phenomenon than since ‘Avengers: Endgame’It seems that he did not die, as some predicted.

George Clooney would direct at least one episode of MoonKnight

It was rumored a long time ago, but today the news has come to the fore again, thanks to an image that would consist of a technical sheet about the Marvel series, in which you can see the name of the actor and now director, Clooney:













Marco Torresin is an assistant art director who has worked on the series. On your own website shows some of his work, and the Moon Knight series consists of the image that we show you above. Even so, Marvel Studios itself has not officially confirmed this information, although this document would be one more sample of the actor who has given life to characters in films such as Batman, Solaris, Ocean’s eleven and the most popular Nexpresso ad, a luxury for Marvel, which will undoubtedly help you grow.

Rumors suggest that MoonKnight It would be the first of the Marvel Studios series to be released, specifically in March, is what all the information points to so far. The official synopsis of the series tells us about Egyptian gods and mental health, two concepts that surround the character almost from the beginning:

Directed by Mohamed Diab, this action adventure features a complex vigilante who suffers from a mental illness called dissociative identity disorder. Those multiple personalities that live inside are different characters in a context of Egyptian iconography ”.

Source: Marco Torresín’s website