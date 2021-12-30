the most watched movie on Netflix Colombia

Beyond his iconic roles in films such as Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator or The Revenant, the latter earned him an Oscar, the American actor Leonardo Dicaprio It has become one of the most influential in recent times due to its defense for the planet.

The also environmentalist, who this year attended the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), held in Glasgow, Scotland, to meet with political leaders, thanked the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, for the creation of a new marine reserve in the archipelago of the Galapagos Island.

The 47-year-old artist is always ready to participate in any project that allows him to send a message to humanity that encourages taking action to avoid global warming or any other latent danger as much as possible.

That is why he accepted the director’s call Adam McKay, to participate in the apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, in which together with Jennifer Lawrence, they get into the shoes of two astronomers who try to warn humanity about a comet that will destroy the Earth in six months.

However, his warning is not taken seriously by the scientific community itself, the politicians of the day and by the inhabitants of the planet. It is then when he begins his real fight in the hands of some media to stop the imminent catastrophe.