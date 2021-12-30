The most anticipated releases in the film world in 2022

The 2022 It is yet to come and it comes full of new releases for the cinephile public.

Both in rooms and in streaming, this 2022 we are going to have an agenda full of important appointments. Here we anticipate the most anticipated releases.

‘Morbius’

Doctor Michael Morbius is a biochemist who suffers from a strange blood disease. In trying to heal and respond to his disorder, he inadvertently becomes infected with a form of vampirism. After the cure he becomes an antihero, so he will have one last chance without knowing at what price.

Premiere: January 28, 2022





‘Uncharted’

Adaptation of the popular “Uncharted” video game franchise. At the moment details about the argument are unknown. Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, are part of the cast.

Premiere: February 11, 2022





‘The Batman’

In the second year of his crime fight, Batman investigates the corruption that runs through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, while facing off against a murderer known as Enigma.

Release: March 2022





‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’

This is the third installment in the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ series that continues the adventures of Newt Scamander.

Release: April 2022





‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

What will this second part bring us? for now Benedict Cumberbatch will once again be accompanied by Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor.

This is the sequel to the Doctor Strange movie released in 2016.

Premiere: May 6, 2022





‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

This being the third installment of the new trilogy against one of the most anticipated moments for fans: the reunion of Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Premiere: June 10, 2022





‘Lightyear’

This is one of the most anticipated films not only for the smallest of the household but for all Toy Story fans, because in this installment the origin of Buzz Lightyear will be told.

Release: June 2022





‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The fourth movie about Thor is yet to come, this time the God of Thunder will have Lady Thor as a companion.

Premiere: July 8, 2022





‘Spider-Man’: a new universe 2 ‘

Another long-awaited second part that is late and eager given the success of the first part.

Premiere: October 2022





‘Avatar 2’

13 years after the first movie, Avatar is back. There are still three more films. Kate Winslet and Oona Chaplin join the cast.

Premiere: December 16, 2022





