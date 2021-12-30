The Matrix Resurrections is the most pirated in its opening week

The Matrix Resurrections became the most pirated movie in the week of December 20-26, according to data from MUSO, a company specialized in preventing and combating piracy.

MUSO, through the Deadline site, reported that the expected delivery of the Matrix was shared more than any other movie via torrent files, surpassing other titles such as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccon City (16.6%) or even Spiderman: No Way Home (12%).

Matrix 4, a flop at the box office?

The Keanu Reeves-starring film cost $ 150 million to produce. However, in the first four days of theatrical release around the world, The Matrix Resurrections only managed to gross $ 69.8 million.

The figure does not compare with what was achieved by Spider Man: No Way Home, which in 12 days raised $ 1.1 billion. Nor does it with other installments, such as Matrix Reloaded (2003), which grossed $ 134.2 million in its opening weekend.

One of the reasons for the low influx to theaters, compared to expectations, could be the availability of the film on HBO Max, in the United States. According to data from Deadline, the feature film created by Lana Wachowski has been streamed by 2.8 million households.

The strategy of a simultaneous release in cinemas and on the digital platform, according to MUSO, could be encouraging the unauthorized distribution of films among Internet users.

And it is that the accessibility to high-resolution quality content, at the same time as the premiere, facilitates the production of pirated digital copies with an equivalent quality and in different languages.