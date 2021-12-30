The Matrix Resurrections is the most pirated in its opening week

The Matrix Resurrections became the most “pirated” movie of the week on the internet , representing 32.6% of shared torrent files. Although the latest installment in the Matrix saga hit theaters on December 22, people around the world chose not to leave the house and watch it from the comfort of their armchairs. The bad news for Warner is that this was made possible by piracy.











© X01380

In the middle, the film’s director Lana Wachowski with actors Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves.





The Matrix Resurrections became the most pirated movie in the week of December 20-26 , according to data from MUSO, a company specialized in preventing and combating piracy. MUSO, through the Deadline site, reported that the expected delivery of the Matrix was shared more than any other movie via torrent files, surpassing other titles such as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccon City (16.6%) or even Spiderman: No Way Home (12%).

Video: “Matrix Resurrections”, red pill or blue pill (EFE America) “Matrix Resurrections”, red pill or blue pill



Click to see the full video



Replay video



The origins of “The King’s Man”

Madrid, Dec 30 (EFE) .- Humor, action and spectacle is what the new film “The King’s Man: the first mission” offers, a prequel to the spy saga that has Matthew Vaughn in the direction again and that will reveal the origins of this unique agency and intelligence that draws from the comics of Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The cast includes stars such as Ralph Flennes, Aron Taylor-Johnson and Gemma Arterton. They intend to repeat the box office successes of 2015 and 2017 in which they raised more than 400 million per film. TRAILER “THE KING’S MAN: THE FIRST MISSION” (c) Agencia EFE





EFE America





“Back to my daughter’s house”, a French comedy

Madrid, Dec 30 (EFE) .- After the success of “Vuelta a casa de mi madre” (2016), French director Éric Lavaine turns the tables with “Vuelta a casa de mi hija”, which is once again starring Josiane Balasko and Mathilde Seigner.Jacqueline (Balasko) is in the works at her house, so she is happily forced to go live for a few days with her eldest daughter, Carole, and her son-in-law, both in full therapy of partner. Days are turning into months. PROMOTIONAL TRAILER OF THE FILM “BACK TO THE HOUSE OF MY DAUGHTER” (c) Agencia EFE





EFE America





Dismantled in Tenerife a network dedicated to introducing hashish from Africa

Santa Cruz De Tenerife, Dec 30 (EFE) .- The Civil Guard, within the framework of the Lamak operation, has dismantled a network that apparently was dedicated to introducing more than 1,000 kilos of hashish on a monthly basis anywhere on the coast from Tenerife from the African continent.The Civil Guard has reported this Thursday in a statement that the criminal organization has been completely dismantled, with the arrest of 27 people, of Spanish and Moroccan nationality, and more than 9 tons of hashish and two inflatable boats. CIVIL GUARD IMAGES. (c) EFE Agency





EFE America

FOLLOWING

Matrix 4, a flop at the box office? The Keanu Reeves-starring film cost $ 150 million to produce. However, in the first four days of theatrical release around the world, The Matrix Resurrections only managed to gross $ 69.8 million. The figure does not compare with what was achieved by Spider Man: No Way Home, which in 12 days raised $ 1.1 billion. Nor does it with other installments, such as Matrix Reloaded (2003), which grossed $ 134.2 million in its opening weekend. One of the reasons for the low influx to theaters, compared to expectations, could be the availability of the film on HBO Max, in the United States. According to data from Deadline, the feature film created by Lana Wachowski has been streamed by 2.8 million households. The strategy of a simultaneous release in cinemas and on the digital platform, according to MUSO, could be encouraging the unauthorized distribution of films among Internet users. And it is that the accessibility to high-resolution quality content, at the same time as the premiere, facilitates the production of pirated digital copies with an equivalent quality and in different languages.