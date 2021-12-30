The Marvel character that Leonardo DiCaprio could masterfully interpret

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most talented actors of his generation and his acting capacity is visible in every project in which he participates. Many times he had to play real life characters and he did it masterfully. Multi-awarded, recognized by critics and celebrated by the people, this actor has few outstanding accounts in his professional life. Could participating in a superhero movie be one?

Today the film industry is being dominated by the superhero genre, although this does not please Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. These films were growing in popularity and are the ones that reach the largest number of audiences. In that sense, two cinematographic universes dominate the scene: MarvelY DC. Although it should be noted that the brand led by Kevin Feige takes the lead.

Leonardo DiCaprio could be this Marvel hero

Do youLeonardo Dicaprio is trained to give life to some character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Of course, and in Spoiler we have a good idea of ​​who could be the right superhero for the actor to put his talent to work in the MCU. Who are we talking about? !The Sentry! Not as well known to the mainstream, but with an interesting backstory.

Robert reynolds is a former methamphetamine addict who broke into a laboratory where the “Super Soldier Serum” but this time it was magnified a thousand times resulting in the “Sentry Gold Serum”. Robert consumed it with the intention of stimulating himself but instead gained powers giving birth to The Sentry. This character has abilities similar to those of Superman in DC and can even face Hulk or Thor.

An important characteristic of Robert is his bipolarity. This disease gave rise to the birth of the villain The void, with the skills of Sentry but evil. Surely Leonardo Dicaprio could bring this dichotomy to life in a way similar to the one he personified the protagonist of The sinister island, who also had mental disorders. Leonardo would have to visit the gym to achieve the look of a hero from MarvelBut that’s not a problem with the routines and diets of actors today.