THE LEAST IS THAT THE WORLD ENDS

The most disturbing scene in Don’t Look Up, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence film that fantasizes about the extinction of the planet due to the collision of a giant comet, occurs when a White House general offers sachets of snacks and water to three scientists, he charges them a bundle collecting the money (“sorry, everything is more expensive here”) and later they discover that these products are free. As the film progresses and the comet approaches, Lawrence’s character ventures off to whoever wants to listen to it: “What’s someone like that has in mind? A White House general! If he also knew that we would end up finding out ”.

Few times have I felt more identified with someone than with the bewildered Jennifer Lawrence, stunned that her colleagues do not give the same importance as her to the general’s impudence, or at least the same importance as the end of the world. Especially since both issues have a lot to do with each other. The coincidence with the real world (that is, the direct involvement of the rabble with the apocalypse) ends there; When you leave the cinema you can calmly look up, that there will be no kite, but to the left and to the right, people of the worst species will continue to wander: the one who does evil knowing that they will be discovered without caring the least, professionals of meanness, peña de behavior so vile that, seeing her, your only goal in life is not to punish her, but to understand her. Hence, Lawrence spends the movie asking “why.”

Why, indeed. Four years ago, a United States fighter plane drew a penis in the sky (“suffocating and immature antics of a sexual nature have no place in aviation today,” reacted a vice admiral), and with that penis drawn in the sky Christmas balls were made, of course. One of those balls, the so-called penis ball, was commissioned by my friends Malu and Luis for their fir tree. Well, a few days ago they organized a party and the penis-ball disappeared from home.

A military high command more concerned with trafficking in salty snacks than diverting a comet; a guest at a party at someone else’s house who steals a phallic-shaped Christmas tree ball; the guy who for months, every time I post something, posts it on his Instagram, they congratulate him and say “thank you, very nice.” All these people share a very dangerous trait in common, which is that they don’t care about everything. They are already wearing shorts. And I, like Lawrence, confess my helplessness. Not because I want to condemn them but because I am obsessed with understanding them.

It is the small evil, the stupid evil, the transparent and uncomplexed evil, that evil that never shames the person who commits it but the person who suffers it. Being with one person alone in a room, having 50 euros on the table, getting up to go to the bathroom, coming back and they are not there; that is, when the problem is not that they are more or less skillfully removed from your pocket, but that they are lifted in your face and you are so ashamed that you prefer to leave without saying anything. Lawrence herself experiences that feeling when she denounces in the White House that a general deals with salty snacks and they look at her as if she were crazy, because they do not believe her or because it is a reprehensible practice so stupid that it is not the case. But, if you value it fairly, it is much more important than any end of the world. The comet, unfortunately, cannot choose