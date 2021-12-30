The kings of Netflix are Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds

A drama about a woman who is released from prison on probation for killing a police officer, and who has it difficult to see her sister, adopted by a family, does not seem a priori the most conducive film to be seen in a movie. streaming platform. But if its protagonist and producer is called Sandra Bullock, things change. Netflix has just announced that its users have dedicated themselves to viewing Unforgivable no less than 186,900,000 hours, or what is the same, 21,335 years, and surely the figure continues to rise. This has allowed him to enter the top 10 of the most viewed movies on Netflix, an honor he already had Blindly, 2018.

For that of equality, let’s say that there is also an actor, male, who has managed to place two of his films among the ten most viewed on Netflix. It’s about Ryan Reynolds, who managed to stand out with 6 in the shade, in this case in 2019, to do it again in the company of two actors who are also great, such as The rock Dwayne Johnson and Wonder woman Gal Gadot in the recently released Red alert.

For when a movie together? Okay, Proposition it exists, and surely somebody will have indicated to Netflix that it is convenient to reunite its most “streamed” actors.