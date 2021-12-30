The former Cruz Azul player who is involved in the negotiation with Boca Juniors for Cristian Pavón

Before the imminent departure of his scorer, Blue Cross already activated in search of tie up a heavyweight striker to take charge of the goals in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament and for that reason he put in contact to Argentina with Boca Juniors to ask for Cristian Pavón from Cordoba.

From the south american country reported that the celestial directive would have proposed to the Xeneize painting an exchange irresistible, because in addition to pay you 5 million dollars by the attacker of 25 years old, they would have offered him fullr the payment with Guillermo Fernández’s file, who is six months after the expiration of his contract at La Noria and without the desire to renew, coupled with the fact that the Argentine also expires his relationship in La Boca in June 2022.

But as if that were not enough, there is another factor that could play for Cruz Azul in negotiation with Boca Juniors by Cristian Pavón, as in the Soccer Council of the Argentine team there is a former cement player and who is directly involved in the club’s sporting decisions: Marcelo Delgado.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper Ole, the ‘Chelo’ Delgado, who will be wrapped in the shirt of Machine in two stages, in 1994 and 2003, He is in charge of carrying out the negotiation between the cement group and the auriazul painting, which has as second vice president and sports director Juan roman riquelme, who is already aware of the interest of the celestial to take Pavón.