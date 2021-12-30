The Flash could feature three generations of Batman

There’s always an element of “whatever you can do, I can do better” with DC and Marvel movies. Fans recently witnessed the coming together of three generations of Spider-Man in the latest Marvel movie. The same could be emulated in the next The Flash movie, but in a way you couldn’t have imagined before.

The movie has already confirmed the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, but he may not be the only caped crusader in the movie. Fans have speculated from the trailer that there will be more than one version of Flash in the next movie.

Related: Matrix Resurrections Comes Home With Its Artistic Expression On Trauma

The Flash could have more than one Batman

The Flash movie is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated superhero movies of 2022. Fans believe the movie will be primarily based on the Flashpoint story from the comics. In the comics, Barry Allen tries to save his mother by going back in time and inevitably messes up the timeline.

The trailer portrays snippets of the Flashpoint story to confirm these speculations. However, the actual plot of the film remains a mystery. Fans believe that Keaton’s Batman may not be the only Dark Knight in the movie.

Ezra Miller’s Flash already meets Affleck from the Justice League timeline, and there’s a chance he might appear in the movie. At the same time, fans can’t rule out other actors who donned the cape and hood earlier. Speculation about the return of George Clooney and Christian Bale as Batman can only be answered when more is revealed about the film.

Below is the official trailer for The Flash.

Do you think Keaton, Clooney, Bale, Affleck, and Pattinson will appear as different versions of Batman in The Flash? Do you expect Grant Gustin Flash to team up with Ezra Miller in the next movie?

Games Tips Pro Esports has the support of its audience. When you buy through links on our site, we can earn an affiliate commission. Learn more