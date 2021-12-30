The expensive techno ring that millionaires wear

They are not the rings of gold those who impress the millionaires of the world, today is to carry accessories with technology of tip that are exclusive and not at all ostentatious.

Any millionaire could own the accessory with the most precious stone in the world, but this techno ring has characteristics that make it attractive to lovers of innovation and futuristic fashion.

In recent years, companies have opted for the development of technology wearable, or wearable, with health measurements on watches, bracelets, or athletic shoes that monitor heartbeat or oxygen. However, its design does not necessarily go unnoticed, so the company Oura Health has been in charge of doing the same.

Ring with cutting-edge technology and minimalist style

The techno ring that a few characters use millionaires it’s just a biotrackerWhat is it that makes it special? To who Tech Bit We give you all the details, but we anticipate that its value, both monetary and in innovation, is calculated due to the functions that this has smart device.

The Oura Ring is an exclusive wearable (device for the human body that connects with small computers), of Finnish origin and manufactured by the company Oura Health, made with titanium and available with an external diamond coating, while the interior has a sophisticated system with measurement algorithms.

One of the characteristics that draws attention among its users is its minimalist design because at first glance it seems to be a ring conventional in gray. But it actually hides a smart system that monitors sleep and has an application for iOS or Android with a connection via Bluetooth. It also provides advice for athletes, to improve sleep as well as a medical basis.

The first generation of Oura Ring it had a larger design. It was in 2018 when its size was modified and, in 2021, the company presented the third generation that is not only more discreet but also contains three times more precision sensors.

Thus, the most recent generation of the Oura Ring It has a fast-charging battery, which takes between 20 and 80 minutes to be complete, is also wireless and provides autonomy for a week. It is also equipped with a series of Infrared LEDs that measure the pulse of the arteries of the finger, accelerometer, gyroscope and NTC temperature sensor. Without a doubt, a more precise monitoring technology.

An exclusive wearable, what is the cost of the ring?

East techno ring It is available in two versions, for 6,156 pesos ($ 299) in black or silver and up to 20,570 pesos ($ 999) with a diamonds It should be noted that in Europe an exclusive edition is sold with a membership of 6.99 euros per month (163 pesos) with full access to a special application.

The exclusivity of Oura Ring It is not only attributed to its price, but also to its low availability to buy it, since it has become popular with NBA athletes, Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Johnson, Lance Armstrong, Manu Ginobili and other famous figures such as Prince Harry (who is a brand ambassador) or actors like Will Smith.

Oura Health It has among its investors Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, co-founders such as Google’s Larry Page, YouTube’s Steve Chen, and other services such as Skype, Box.com, Oak or Soylent.

Apparently it is a simple ring. However, its demand is so great that in May 2021 the company reported sales of up to 800 million dollars. Would you dare to buy it?

