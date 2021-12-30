The End of the World Features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep

Netflix has released the official teaser and the first images of Don’t look up, film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio which tells the story of two mediocre astronomers on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth.

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), make an astonishing discovery: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Apparently warn mankind

on a planet-killer the size of Everest is uncomfortable.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of The Daily Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

Only six months left for the comet impactBut managing the news flow and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed audience before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But What do you have to do to make the world look up? “says the synopsis.

In the clip you can see Randall Mindy, who appears to have an anxiety attack.

Your breathing stresses me out, “says Jason Orlean. This will affect the entire planet “warns the scientist. Yeah, but it’s very stressful, “answers Hill’s character. A comet is heading for Earth, “says Kate.” Do you know how many doomsday meetings we’ve had? “Says President Orlean.” Droughts, famine, ozone holes * It’s so boring, “Jason laments.

Take a closer look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up pic.twitter.com/DAK4mgD1tP – Netflix (@netflix) September 8, 2021

The film, directed by Adam McKay, also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cud, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley. Don’t Look Up opens Dec. 24 on Netflix and in select theaters that same month.

