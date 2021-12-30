BlackBerry smartphones around the world will stop working in 2022, BlackBerry has announced. It is the end of an era and the final goodbye to a legend in the smartphone market.

In an update to the FAQ page, BlackBerry announces that device services with BlackBerry OS 7.1 and earlier, BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1, and earlier versions will no longer be available as of January 4, 2022. This means that from this date “they will no longer work reliably” for any function (call, data, SMS) neither by operator nor by Wi-Fi.

It is important to highlight that the blackout applies to the operating systems BlackBerry OS 7.1, 10 and PlayBook, that is to say, those of BlackBerry. Therefore, BlackBerry smartphones with Android will continue to function normally.

Despite the fact that BlackBerry stopped releasing smartphones with its own operating system about six years ago, they could still perform basic tasks such as browsing the internet, receiving and making calls and text messages. However, with the end of support, these tasks will no longer be able to be performed – at least not reliably, as the company itself claims.





In addition, other BlackBerry services such as BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Protect, BlackBerry Messenger and BlackBerry Blend will have “limited functionality”, as collected Liliputing.

It was at the end of 2015 when the BlackBerry Priv, the first BlackBerry with Android, arrived and marked the goodbye to the company’s own operating system. A year later, BlackBerry announced that it would stop making smartphones to focus on software development, and shortly thereafter it was confirmed that TCL purchased the rights to use the BlackBerry name. However, after the launch of several devices, their performance was not as expected and it was only in 2020 that TCL announced that it would stop selling BlackBerry smartphones with Android worldwide.

After all this checkered history, now with the blackout of its services, the death of original BlackBerry smartphones will be absolute, the end of an era and the final goodbye to a legend.