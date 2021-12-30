The director of ‘Do not look up’ explains why he opted for that surprising ending – movie news

Adam McKay reveals why it could only end one way, despite the tragic consequences. The movie is available on Netflix.

Watch out, SPOILERS! Don’t keep reading if you haven’t seen ‘Don’t look up’

We have never seen an apocalypse as close and threatening as that of Don’t look up. Director Adam McKay uses the impact of a comet against Earth as a metaphor for how close we are to ending the planet we live on and how little we do to stop it. Inept politicians, media where they ignore the harsh reality, denialist citizens … Everything that appears in the film has its basis in real life and, according to McKay’s vision, we are heading towards a tragic outcome: we are condemned to die.

Is what happens at the end of Don’t look up. Contrary to what happens in many apocalyptic Hollywood movies, in the final moments of the feature film, the comet hits and kills every living creature. They could have stopped it shortly after its discovery, but the ambition of a few ends up punishing all of humanity. Why end up in such a harsh and surprising way? The director says that it could not be otherwise, since he wanted to convey the message that the end of the world is, in fact, a possibility.

If you look at how we are responding to the climate crisis, […] I think – and I include myself – that we have become spectators and we tend to watch. [Las películas] they always end well, maybe because we all hope it works. I speak for myself when I say that perhaps we have taken it for granted that it will work and I have forgotten that I also have to do the work. You have to do things to have a happy ending. I’ve always wanted a movie with this ending, to remind us that not everything is guaranteed

McKay points out how we’ve gotten used to all stories ending well, whether it’s a catastrophe movie, a James Bond movie, or a new Marvel installment. “We have seen many films where it is guaranteed that there will be a happy ending or where the world is saved. We know that it will end with a happy ending,” says the director. With this new film, he wanted to go against the norm to make us react: “I thought I would have the power to break that Hollywood narrative rule.”.

Leonardo DiCaprio, a well-known environmental activist and protagonist of the film, admits that he was moved by the outcome and loved how it is set. “The end of the movie is really dark. If there hadn’t been that change in tone, I don’t think we would have been excited to do it.. That’s what I loved about the ending, because I feel like that’s how I would respond. We are a social species and I would like to be around people I love and ignore the impending Armageddon. That scene at dinner is what got me hooked. “

‘Don’t Look Up’ Post-Credit Scenes Explained (Yes, That’s Two)

The alternative post-credit scene that added another layer of reflection

If McKay’s goal was to make us reflect on our role on the planet, he certainly has. The film is rounded off with two post-credit scenes that break a bit with that tragic tone, but add even more meaning to what the filmmaker wants to tell us. In the first one, we see the group of millionaires who have managed to escape the impact and have reached a new planet to inhabit. They leave their cryogenization chambers and find a paradise of flora, fauna and strange creatures. President Orlean (Meryl Streep) walks up to one of them and is quickly eaten.

While this wonderful sequence was improvised, McKay had planned another scene in which the millionaires had transported workers with them to build houses for them in their new home, but all of them died on the way. This led to an auction to see who gets down to business. “They start bribing each other with $ 10 billion, $ 20 billion … Totally pointless. You realize that there is no one to do things for them, so they are useless. But the end of the Bronteroc was a lot of fun and you can never go wrong with a lot of space creatures that eat a lot of millionaires, “says the director.

Don't look up It is one of the most viewed Netflix movies in recent days – it already has 111 million views.

