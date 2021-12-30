The best films of Spielberg, who turns 75

Cinema runs through his veins. At the age of 13 he was already going back and forth through his neighborhood in Scottsdale (Arizona) with a camera on his shoulder shooting 8-millimeter films. At 25, he released his first serious production, Devil on wheels (1971), a telefilm that opened the doors of Holywood to him. Steven Spielberg, director, producer and screenwriter, revolutionized the film industry, reinvented commercial cinema and is the most important director of the last quarter of the 21st century.

Born on December 18, 1946, he turns 75 today. These are some of the best films of his extensive filmography, full of successes, but which also includes some failures such as Hook (1991) or Friendship (1997), which has not prevented him from being one of the highest grossing directors in history and accumulating a great fortune. Next week his latest work will be released in Spain, a branch of West Side Story, which has been liked by American critics.

1975

‘Shark’

Spielberg with 26 years on the set of 'Jaws'

In his first blockbuster, Spielberg set Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw chasing the title shark that was banging unsuspecting bathers on the once-quiet beach of Amity Island. Shark It was a public success that inaugurated a new way of making cinema, seeking a great collection of quality. Filming was bumpy. The replica of the shark that was supposed to terrorize the swimmers broke down and Spielberg was forced to suggest more than show. He did it accompanied by the music of John Williams and a film with a touch of suspense in the style of Alfred Hitchcock came out.

1977

‘Encounters in the third phase’

Cary Guffey's character was abducted by aliens in 'Encounters in the third phase'

Considered a masterpiece by much of the critics, Encounters in the third phase It is one of those movies that is hard to forget. Spielberg repeated with Richard Dreyfuss, who plays an electrical engineer who sees a UFO and becomes obsessed with aliens. His wife (Teri Garr) thinks he’s going crazy and leaves him, but Dreyfuss remains sane as the world’s leading ufologist, a French professor played by François Truffaut, will attest.

1981

‘In search of the lost ark’

Indiana Jones: 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'

With In search of the requested ark, Spielberg revived the classic adventure cinema, gave life to one of the most famous sagas in the history of the seventh art, catapulted Harrison Ford to fame and started an alliance with another of the greats of his generation, George Lucas. Year 1936. Indiana Jones travels a few continents trying to find the Ark of the Covenant that keeps the ten commandments. In Raiders of the lost ark there is everything: adventure, romance and a lousy Nazis. Pure cinema.

1982

‘ET the alien’

The stars of 'ET, the extraterrestrial' with screenwriter Melissa Mathison and Steven Spielberg on the film's 20th anniversary

ET the alien it was another hit for Spielgerg and another foray into sci-fi movies with good aliens. The film narrates the friendship between ET, arrived from another planet, and the boy Elliott (Henry Thomas). A friendship that escalates into an inexplicable connection. The children of the 80s wept their tears with this film that left a mythical phrase: “telephone, my house.”

1984

‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’

An image from 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'

The second installment of the Indiana Jones series is perhaps the worst film in the saga, but it is still a very good film that again has everything: adventures, romance and some very bad, very bad people who in this case are resident Indians in a temple lost from the hand of God to which Indi He arrives from Shanghai and is accompanied by a blonde dancer (Kate Capshaw). Spielberg shot in 1984 this prequel to Raiders of the lost ark whose action is set in 1935 and that, although it is more gore than its predecessor, also swept the box office.

1989

‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’

'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade'

And if the series has gone down in history, it is thanks to this third installment in which Spielberg recovered his tone and also the evil Nazis. In addition, he had the wisdom to cast Sean Connery for the role of Indiana’s father and to create a fascinating tension between the two characters. In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade there is little romance, but the film is brimming with adventure, a sense of humor and a magical chalice, the Holy Grail, that the good and the bad alike want to find.

1993

‘Jurassic Park’

Some of the main characters of 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

The director gave the science fiction genre a twist with this adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel. In Jurassic Park Aliens give way to real flesh and blood dinosaurs, revived by a half-crazy millionaire thanks to cloning. The film, starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, was a resounding success at the box office, inaugurated a franchise that still endures with sequels directed by other filmmakers and hit it with the sales of its merchandising.

1993

‘Schindler’s List’

Schindler's List

With Schindler’s List, Spielberg, who had already directed The Sun’s empire (1987) Y The color purple (1985), he established himself in a big way as a film director I laughed and it showed that deep movies are not at odds with the commercial. This tragic and moving story, shot in black and white, about a German businessman who saved more than a thousand Jews from gas chambers by employing them in his companies won seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, thrilled critics and conquered the public, which was at the box office $ 321 million.

2001

‘Artificial intelligence’

A moment from the filming of 'Artificial Intelligence'

Stanley Kubrick worked for years on this project that in the end he couldn’t shoot. Spielberg inherited it and set it off with Haley Joel Osment and Jude Law as the leads. What if the machines, in addition to taking charge of unloading humans from heavy tasks, could have feelings and come to love?

2002

‘Minority report’

'Minority report'

With Minority Report, based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, Spielberg returned to the world of science fiction and also brought up a moral debate: is it legitimate to prevent crimes by arresting potential perpetrators before they commit them? Tom Cruise plays a police officer member of an elite unit, Precrime, who in Washington in 2054, is dedicated to preventing crimes that have not yet been committed. The system works until something goes wrong and Cruise experiences it on his own.

2005

‘War of the Worlds’

Tom Cruise in 'War of the Worlds'

Orson Welles terrorized half of New York on October 30, 1938 with his radio broadcast of War of the Worlds, according to the novel by HG Wells. Many years later, Spielberg recovered the story for the cinema again with Tom Cruise as the protagonist. Cruise plays a divorced father who has to save his children after the unexpected arrival of the Martians.

2008

‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’

the fourth Indiana Jones movie "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

Spielgerg did not disappoint with the fourth installment of the Indiana Jones series, now in years gone by, but just as adventurous as in the three previous films. In the film, which takes place during the Cold War, Jones recovers Marion (Karen Allen), his girlfriend from the first part, discovers that he has an older son and goes to Peru, this time to look for the crystal skull of the title . As always, there are adventures, romance and some really bad ones.

2011

‘The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn’

Image from the movie 'The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn'

Spielberg, a great comic book fan, dared to bring Tintin to the big screen and, again, it was a success. LThe Adventures of Tintin: Secret of the Unicorn are the result of a free adaptation of three albums by Hergé, The Secret of the Unicorn, The Crab with the Golden Claws Y Red Rackham’s Treasure. It is an animated film shot in 3D that older children liked and did not disappoint. tintinologists. It remains to be seen when the promised second installment based on the series of The temple of the Sun.