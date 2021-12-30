the 4 curiosities that make it special

Yesterday the Xiaomi 12, one of the mobiles most important for the 2022 season. The device did it with 3 versions: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro. If you are interested in the device, you probably already know its main characteristics and you have seen its design. What we have come to tell you are some curiosities that we have found in these terminals. The Xiaomi 12 It is a great bet for the high-end and probably offers a more attractive price than the rest of the options. Samsung, Huawei, Apple or OnePlus.

The Xiaomi 12 exceeds one million points in AnTuTu

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is present in the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. This processor has already proven to have incredible performance and Xiaomi wanted to let it be seen. The company displayed a graphic in its presentation revealing that the Xiaomi 12 exceeds one million points in AnTuTu. Specifically, he got 1,070,033 points, surpassing all current smartphones in the TOP 10.

A very complete charge that goes beyond the standard

If you have read a figure about the load it is probably the 120W of the Pro model and the 67W of the standard model. Yes, their fast uploads are very interesting, but they don’t just offer this figure. The Xiaomi 12 they have one 50W wireless charging and a load reverse of 10W.

The Xiaomi 12 is able to fully recharge in 53 minutes using a wireless charger. In addition, you can charge other smartphones or accessories with its reverse charge that works like a portable battery.

Xiaomi continues to bet on the infrared port

Yes, the Xiaomi 12 is another of the Xiaomi mobiles that has a infrared port. It is something that a few years ago disappeared from almost all smartphones and that very few models include. Its use is limited, but it can be very interesting and a small factor to take into account.

With this port you can control devices such as television, the air conditioner or almost anything that has a remote control. With the Mi Remote app you can have a universal remote control.

Android 12 and MIUI 13 as standard in the Xiaomi 12

It could not be otherwise: Xiaomi has included Android 12 and MIUI 13 in the device. You won’t have to update or wait a few weeks, the Xiaomi 12 comes with everything. All the news are already available on a stable basis and this fact will carry over to the international presentation.

The Xiaomi 12 has been presented only in China and in a few weeks it will make an appearance in the West. Thanks to this announcement we can know that it will arrive loaded with new software ready to enjoy and without waiting.

These are the 4 curiosities of the Xiaomi 12 that we have found by investigating its characteristics and details of the presentation. It arrives as a powerful, compact device with a camera that can give surprises in the Pro model. What do you think of this new Xiaomi beast?