The 2% tax on Amazon, Uber Eats, Didi Food and Mercado Libre for “use of infrastructure” in CDMX is official

The new tax on delivery and shipping technology in CDMX is official. It was approved in mid-December, but has now been published in the Official Gazette and confirms its next implementation.

Article 307 TER decrees:

Individuals or legal entities that carry out intermediation, promotion or digital facilitation activities through the operation and / or administration of applications and / or computer control platforms, programming and / or geolocation on fixed or mobile devices, for the interconnection that allow users to contact third-party suppliers of goods, for the delivery or reception of food packages, provisions or any type of merchandise in the territory of Mexico City, they must pay monthly for the use and / or exploitation of the infrastructure of the City of Mexico, a fee for the concept of Utilization.

This Use corresponds to 2%, before taxes, on the total of the commissions or fees that under any denomination they charge for each intermediation and / or promotion and / or facilitation indicated in the previous paragraph, carried out in Mexico City.

In addition, the article specifies that the new 2% tax is “untransferable”, that is should not be included in the cost paid by users, The third party bidders should not be charged, nor any third party who delivers the packages, food, provisions, or any type of merchandise, as explained.

This means that, as described, the Tax for Use It should not be paid by distributors or by any other third party involved in the chain, but rather directly by Amazon, Mercado Libre, Uber Eats Didi Food and similar companies.

“Unconstitutional tax”

Since its proposal at the beginning of December, the new tax set off the alerts, both from the industry and from the workers of the different digital platforms. Several organizations came out against and even cataloged it as “unconstitutional” because they assure that will inevitably impact the prices users pay.





Philippe Boulanger, president of the Internet MX Association, mentioned in an interview with Xataka Mexico that the tax “It will directly affect the pocket of Mexican families who demand these services“as well as delivery men who use digital platforms as a means of generating profits during the pandemic.

With the approval of the tax for “use of infrastructure”, the distributors of Uber Eats, Didi Food and similar platforms made a shoot on December 16 at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City, as a protest to avoid paying more taxes by the workers of these services.





Saúl Gómez, spokesman for the Ni Un Repartidor menos collective, said he was convinced that the new tax will be passed on to end users, restaurants and delivery people, despite the fact that article 307 TER says that it is “untransferable”. According to Gómez:

Although they say that it is non-transferable or that they put it in their law, they do not have a way to regulate (…) it is something merely tax collection.

The last measure that groups and organizations can apply before the approval and officialization of the new tax is the amparo, but they mention that it is a measure that is still being analyzed.

The Official Gazette of Mexico City does not specify when the Utilization tax will come into force, but it is known that it will be sometime in 2022, as part of the CDMX economic package.