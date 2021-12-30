The 15 best dressed and most stylish celebrities of 2021
One of our greatest hobbies, along with reviewing the ‘looks’ of ‘street style’ from Fashion Weeks, is seeing the photos (when not direct ones) of the red carpets. The MTV Awards, the MET gala, the Grammys … They become parades not only of talent, but also of Impressive ‘looks’ that remain etched in our retina. How to forget the black Balenciaga hooded dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the MET, or Anya Taylor-Joy’s stunning green dress that she entered the Golden Globes in. Not to mention all the times Zendaya has paid tribute to Spider- Man on the premiere tour of the latest movie, or our latest ‘fashion’ discovery: Megan Fox. The actress has us in love with her style of dressing. Okay, maybe we are not going to wear a spider web ‘naked’ dress like Zendaya’s for New Year’s Eve, but what is clear is that in one way or another, these celebrities have marked the most iconic moments at the fashion level from 2021.
Of course, we do not forget that to achieve these heart-stopping outfits, there is a lot of work behind designers and stylists. In fact, some of them have ended up becoming famous, such as Luxury Law (Law Roach) or Maeve Reilly, Megan Fox’s stylist and until recently Hailey Bieber, both members of our list of best dressed celebrities. But just as the habit does not make the monk, the dress does not make the star; many times it is the personality and daring of the artist that makes any ‘look’ iconic. It is enough to mention Doja Cat or Lady Gaga with their ‘looks’ for the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’, to understand what we mean. Ok, so far the ‘spoilers’, then we proceed to list the 15 best dressed celebrities that have dazzled us this 2021, who have given us style lessons throughout the year and that we admire forever for it. Which is your favorite?
Anya Taylor-Joy
There is no doubt that the actress knows how to give us iconic moments with her ‘looks’. Since we rediscovered it with ‘Lady’s Gambit’, there has not been a great event or award that has been missing or has not dazzled us. Advised by her stylist, Law Roach, Anya has opted for a Hollywood star style aesthetic from the 50s, in which there is no shortage of impressive Dior dresses, many of them customized, and Oscar de la Renta outfits like the one we see in the photo.
Doja cat
Daring, futuristic and sexy, this is Doja Cat and this is her wardrobe. Her latest appearances in ‘photocall’ with accessories such as a hat-chair or boots-hands make it clear that the singer is not afraid to experiment. However, it is his wardrobe to go on stage that has us in love: torn tops, wet-effect pants, transparencies … It is clear that Doja is on the crest of the ‘avant-garde’ wave of fashion.
Kim kardashian
It is not news that the most mediatic sister of the ‘klan’ is on our list, since she always finds a way to set trends and surprise. The bodies in ‘nude’ colors, the transparent heels, the vinyl pants … But what puts her back at the top of the ranking is her recent association with Demna and Balenciaga, which consists of tight black dresses that cover the 90 and sometimes 100% of your body.
Zendaya
Arguably, 2021 has been Zendaya’s year in terms of fashion (and career). The actress has spent the last two years giving us iconic outfits from Law Roach, but the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been her personal style challenge. Just look at the latest ‘looks’ that he has worn for presentations and ‘premieres’. All of them have some reference to the movie, like this Valentino dress.
Zoë kravitz
The actress daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz is always one of the most anticipated on every red carpet she attends, and no wonder: look at what a ‘naked’ dress show by Yves Saint Laurent. But this is not the only style that has earned her to appear on this list: we have also looked at her everyday style, in which Zoë nails each ‘look’ with the simplest garments.
Billie eilish
Since the beginning of her career, Billie has always had a very strong aesthetic that her fans have imitated countless times. Her hair changes are frequent, but it was this year when the singer tried a fairly natural tone: blonde. With him, a change in aesthetics has been accompanied in which he changes sweatshirts for corsets and sneakers for heels. Now, Billie has changed her hair to brown, how will it influence her style?
Sarah Jessica Parker
We have always associated Sarah Jessica Parker with Carrie, her character in ‘Sex and the City’. In fact, the actress often wears ‘looks’ that she could perfectly wear on the show. Now, in the sequel to ‘And Just Like That’, Sarah Jessica Parker hands us another batch of iconic styles that will remain for posterity. Of course, they are much more mature than those of ‘SATC’, but no less original and daring.
Rosalia
We don’t know how he gets it, but we want everything he wears. We spend perhaps more times than we should on Rosalía’s Instagram and TikTok, but we have a reason: she does not stop raising the level with her ‘looks’. From her bizarre bags, to her ‘kawaii’ boots, to those ‘mesh’ effect dresses she wears in summer … How can she not be stunned looking?
Kourtney kardashian
We always say that Kourtney is the best dressed Kardashian, but this 2021 the oldest of the ‘klan’ has been surpassed. Ever since she started dating drummer Travis Barker, Kourtney has adopted a rocker style that has us hooked. Nothing gothic or extreme, just corsets, vinyl pants and ‘biker’ jackets. That is, everything you need to party and break it. Thanks ‘Kourt’ for the inspiration.
Lady Gaga
From the meat dress to the hairstyle with Coca-Cola cans, to the ‘cowboy’ outfits of her album Joanne and its more discreet phases, there is no phase of Lady Gaga’s career in which we have not been impressed with her ‘outfits’. This year, her wardrobe has been based on ‘looks’ from Italian firms, as she has been very busy handing out style lessons with the release of ‘House of Gucci’, her latest work for the big screen.
Bella Hadid
The model is an expert in the ‘Y2K’ style and in the fashion of ‘vintage’ aesthetics, which she often wears off the catwalks. However, when it comes to making an appearance at events as important as the Cannes Film Festival, Bella does not hesitate to turn to the most in-demand designers of the moment. One of the highlights of this year has been this Schiaparelli tailored dress designed by Daniel Rossbery, which features a maxi collar-bra that mimics the ramifications of the lungs. Wow.
Hailey bieber
The model and wife of Justin Bieber is one of those style icons recognizable by the number of celebrities who imitate her. Hailey Bieber has long counted on Maeve Reilly to define her ‘streetwear’ and ‘chic’ style that characterizes her, in which there is no shortage of long coats combined with sneakers. However, since working with Justin’s stylist, Karla Welch, her ‘looks’ are more minimalist and elegant.
Piyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra is not scared by colors or daring cuts, she has shown it on numerous occasions this year on every red carpet, but also in her ‘street style’ outfits. Priyanka is the type of celebrity who is always perfect, who prefers suits to jeans and who, whenever possible, includes a reference to her culture. We love this set of patterned jacket with draped skirt, where can we get it?
Megan fox
The actress has had an impressive resurgence in 2021 and has arrived accompanied by heart attack ‘looks’ that we will hardly forget. Megan Fox’s new style is ‘sexy’, modern and daring. In her day-to-day life, she usually wears many ‘crop tops’, fitted jackets, heart-stopping heels and ‘wide leg’ jeans. Come on, there is no trend that is left in the inkwell. Our favorite outfit this year: the ‘naked dress’ that she wore to the MTV VMAs.
Dua Lipa
The singer is one of our favorite style icons, not only because of the clothes she wears every day, but because she understands each fashion perfectly and knows how to adapt and incorporate them into her ‘red carpet’ looks. Thus, she was one of the first celebrities to wear the resurrected 2000s butterfly top and has worn Vivienne Westwood’s viral pearl necklace with a brand’s ‘total look’. A ten from us.
