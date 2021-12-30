The 15 best dressed and most stylish celebrities of 2021

One of our greatest hobbies, along with reviewing the ‘looks’ of ‘street style’ from Fashion Weeks, is seeing the photos (when not direct ones) of the red carpets. The MTV Awards, the MET gala, the Grammys … They become parades not only of talent, but also of Impressive ‘looks’ that remain etched in our retina. How to forget the black Balenciaga hooded dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the MET, or Anya Taylor-Joy’s stunning green dress that she entered the Golden Globes in. Not to mention all the times Zendaya has paid tribute to Spider- Man on the premiere tour of the latest movie, or our latest ‘fashion’ discovery: Megan Fox. The actress has us in love with her style of dressing. Okay, maybe we are not going to wear a spider web ‘naked’ dress like Zendaya’s for New Year’s Eve, but what is clear is that in one way or another, these celebrities have marked the most iconic moments at the fashion level from 2021.

Of course, we do not forget that to achieve these heart-stopping outfits, there is a lot of work behind designers and stylists. In fact, some of them have ended up becoming famous, such as Luxury Law (Law Roach) or Maeve Reilly, Megan Fox’s stylist and until recently Hailey Bieber, both members of our list of best dressed celebrities. But just as the habit does not make the monk, the dress does not make the star; many times it is the personality and daring of the artist that makes any ‘look’ iconic. It is enough to mention Doja Cat or Lady Gaga with their ‘looks’ for the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’, to understand what we mean. Ok, so far the ‘spoilers’, then we proceed to list the 15 best dressed celebrities that have dazzled us this 2021, who have given us style lessons throughout the year and that we admire forever for it. Which is your favorite?