tetris pieces to store food and not run out of space in the fridge

Samsung and The Tetris Company have teamed up to create the definitive “tuppers”, object of desire of all mothers and godínez in Mexico– Food storage containers in the shape of Tetris pieces, to accommodate everything perfectly and never run out of space.

The Samsung Stackers are “a range of limited edition pieces inspired by the Tetris puzzle video game, aimed at preserving food in order to reduce food waste”explains the company.

The containers have the seven shapes and colors (light blue, yellow, purple, green, blue, red and orange) of the legendary Tetris pieces, for conservation “efficient and safe” of food in the refrigerator, and in a fun and unique way, according to Samsung.





It is important to mention that all the proceeds from the sale of Samsung Stackers will go to the European Federation of Food Banks, this on the grounds that food waste is a growing concern in the Old Continent.

So Stackers are looking for a way to optimize the space in the refrigerator used to store leftover food and avoid throwing it away.





Samsung Stackers will be on sale in various European countries, including Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Greece, France and the United Kingdom, with an official price of 25 euros. .

Sadly for the moment there are no details of the arrival of the Samsung Stackers to Mexico, or other markets outside of Europe, truly sad news when you consider that they would make a great gift for moms, godínez and nostalgics alike.