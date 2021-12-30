ten movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday – Publimetro Chile

This Wednesday, December 29, British actor Jude Law turns 49.

The performer began his career in the early ’90s and quickly made the leap to Hollywood with performances in films such as Gattaca, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, eXistenZ and The Talented Mr. Ripley, which earned him his first nomination. Oscar for best supporting actor.

After the advent of 2000, Law continued to appear in successful films such as Artificial Intelligence, Road to Perdition, Cold Mountain (for which he was nominated for best actor at the Oscars), Closer, Sherlock Holmes, and Captain Marvel.

He was also in series like The Young Pope and The New Pope, which you can see on Star +. He also participated in The Third Day, which is on HBO Max.

He will soon participate in the sequels Sherlock Holmes 3 and Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. He will also star in Peter Pan & Wendy.

On his birthday, we leave you 10 Jude Law movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max

Ten Jude Law Movies

King Arthur (HBO Max – Netflix)

After the murder of his father, Vortigern, young Arthur’s uncle and someone hungry for power, seizes the crown. Years later, when fate leads him to draw the Excalibur sword from a stone, Arturo embraces his true destiny.

Artificial Intelligence (HBO Max)

In this futuristic version of Pinocchio, a very advanced and emotional child robot wishes to be “real” in order to win back the love of his human mother. Directed by Steven Spielberg.

Sherlock Holmes (HBO Max – Netflix – Amazon)

It depicts the legendary detective as a fearless man of action, endowed with an unrivaled intellect. The sequel is on HBO Max. With Robert Downey Jr, Jude Law and Rachel McAdams.

Lurking Enemy (Amazon)

Two snipers, one Russian and one German, play cat and mouse during the Battle of Stalingrad. With Jude Law, Ed Harris and Rachel Weisz.

The Rest (Netflix – Amazon)

Iris, a journalist from London, and Amanda, an editor from Los Angeles, try to escape their romantic troubles by swapping houses for a holiday couple of weeks. With Kate Winslet, Cameron Díaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Closer (Netflix)

A writer, a stripper, a photographer and a dermatologist are involved in a series of romantic encounters … until they form a bond that is difficult to break. With Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts, Clive Owen and Jude Law.

Contagion (Amazon)

Shortly after returning from a business trip, Beth Emhoff dies of a suspected flu. Meanwhile, the deadly epidemic spreads. With Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon and Laurence Fishburne.

Spy (Star +)

A modest desk clerk at the CIA analyst is the unsung hero behind the most dangerous missions. But when his partner loses his way and another top agent is compromised, he volunteers to work undercover and infiltrate the world of an arms dealer. With Melissa McCarthy, Jude Law and Jason Statham.

Anna Karenina (Netflix – HBO Max)

Keira Knightley and Jude Law star in this ambitious version, directed by Joe Wright, of Leon Tolstoy’s epic love story.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (HBO Max)

Newt Scamander is recruited by Albus Dumbledore to combat the dark wizard Grindelwald, whose plan to rule non-wizards threatens to divide the wizarding world.