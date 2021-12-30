Temptations leads, Lego Masters 3×1, Nicholson vs The Addams

Unusual night in Antenna 3. Given the little success of Lego masters -logical for the time of broadcast being a program to enjoy parents and children- decided to do a 3×1. Roberto Leal settled the last three installments in one night. A) Yes, Stefan Y Victor they became winners at the “familiar” hour of three-something in the morning. Live to see.

Lego masters it obtained an 8.5% share and 988,000 fans during prime time and “triumphed” in the late night with 10.5% and 545,000 viewers and 14.7% and 408,000 followers with insomnia problems.

The most seen of the night was The island of temptations in Telecinco with a 15% audience share and 1,873,000 viewers of the Las Hogueras reality show with Sandra Barneda.

In Four, Everything is true scored 7.4% for the Risto Mejide program that 727,000 people followed.

The two film offers were down. The Addams Family in The 1 scored 5.5% with 735,000 viewers. In The sixth, Jack nicholson Y Diane keaton in When you least expect it they reaped 5.9% with 650,000 fans.

Pass word It rose in the afternoon to an impressive 23% with more than 2.8 million followers. His rivals scored 10.6% Sonsoles Ónega with It’s already eight and 10.5% Jacob Petrus with Here the earth that was imposed on viewers to the offer of Telecinco.

Before, Bitter land obtained 14.8% in Antenna 3 Y Save me orange 14.4% in Telecinco.

Zapping clearly won Everything is a lie with 7.3% and 5.6%, respectively. Better late was made with 6.7% and Four a day with 5.2%.

In the morning he won again [email protected] (15.3%) a Ana Rosa’s program (fifteen%). Public mirror signed 12.2% and The Morning of the 1 7.4%.

The most seen of the morning was once again The wheel of luck with 19.1%, followed by It’s already noon with 13.5% and Red Hot with 9.9%. The program of Ferreras included the press conference of Pedro Sanchez that 313,000 people saw, 8.6% of the audience in The sixth.

Vicente Valles was again the winner in terms of informational spaces with 20.5 and 2,957,000 followers of Antena 3 News 2.