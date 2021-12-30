teams report first positive cases to COVID-19, prior to the start of the Closing 2022

Eight days before the 2022 Closing Tournament begins, the teams report the first positive cases to Coronavirus. Esteban Andrada and Jesús Angulo stand out

The MX League was not saved from the increase in cases of Covid-19 that there is in the country and, so far, there are four men’s teams, and one women’s, which already had contagions among their elements, technical body or staff, prior to the start of the Clausura 2022.

Then in ESPN Digital We collect the cases of those teams that have players who presented a positive result, after the tests carried out as part of the league regulations.

Eight days after the start of the new tournament, elements such as Jesús Angulo and Esteban Andrada tested positive for Coronavirus. Imago7

Tigers

One of the feline bombs, Jesus Angulo, recently champion with the Atlas, tested positive for Coronavirus and could not join the preseason work of the Monterrey team, this despite the fact that the club just announced its incorporation this Tuesday. Through a statement, they released the news.

“@ Jesusau98 tested positive for COVID and has already been isolated from the group to continue his recovery independently. Courage, Jesus! ”, Reported the feline group through their social networks.

Monterrey

Esteban Andrada, Luis Cárdenas and César Ramos They are the goalkeepers of Rayados who will remain isolated from the work of the squad because this Wednesday the club announced that they tested positive after the tests carried out.

For this reason, none of the three saw minutes in the friendly duel that the club held this Wednesday against Correcaminos in El Barrial, and it was Fernando Mata and Alejandro Cruz who defended the goal.

“The players who tested positive are isolated and under medical observation,” reads the statement they offered.

It is still unknown if they will be available for the start of Clausura 2022.

Rayados had already suffered an outbreak of Covid-19, but in the women’s team, after becoming known on December 24 of several positive cases among players, members of the coaching staff and Eva Espejo herself, technical director of the current champion squad.

“We report that positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in players, our technical director and other members of the Rayadas coaching staff,” the statement read.

Athletic San Luis

Without naming names, the Potosí team reported this Wednesday that two of its players tested positive for Covid-19. Through a statement, the club indicated the two cases that were added to the players of Rayados and Angulo, of Tigres, as the positives of the day.

“After performing the tests Covid-19 to our first team, two positive cases were detected ”, they detailed in a statement.

Chivas

Ronaldo Cisneros and Gilberto Sepúlveda did not attend the preseason of the Guadalajara team in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, because both tested positive prior to the trip that the rojiblancos made on December 15. Both elements were isolated, but they have already overcome the disease.

“Gilberto Sepúlveda and Ronaldo Cisneros will not make the trip with the team because they tested positive for Covid-19, which is why they are in isolation and under the supervision of the club’s Directorate of Sports Sciences, ”Chivas reported in a statement at the start of the preseason.