synopsis places Stephen Strange as the new leader of the Avengers

A new synopsis of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit the internet indicating that Stephen Strange will be the new leader of the Avengers.

Marvel Studios Japan shared this new synopsis which was translated by Cosmic Circus (via ScreenRant) and that says that in the absence of Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be a key character in the superhero group. In addition, it warns us about a great threat to humanity that will come with this new movie. You can see the full synopsis below:

The door to the multiverse opens, full of mystery and madness. Now that Iron Man and Captain America are gone after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, the former genius surgeon and the strongest wizard of all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious insanity called “the Multiverse”. To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks the help of his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange … The director Sam Raimi, who has expressed a unique worldview, will captivate the entire world with overwhelming scale and an unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space.

So the new MCU Phase 4 movie will follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home that led to a multiverse disaster, which will surely also be combined with what happened in WandaVision and Loki. In addition, that threat that they mention and that can be seen in the most recent trailer seems to be the Strange Supreme that we saw in What If …?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Javier Flores Villarreal is a fan of video games, movies, series, cars and good music. You can find it on Twitter as @Javier_FV.