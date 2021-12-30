Super! Norman Reedus would have signed a contract with Marvel to be ‘Ghost Rider’ in the MCU

United States.- Norman Reedus has been in the industry for a while. He is recognized for his participation in the series The Walking Dead, although recently he has shown a great desire to play ‘Ghost Rider ‘ for Marvel Studios.

Two months ago the middle Giant Freakin Robot revealed that the actor was in talks with Marvel. Although it was not known for what role he was being discussed, his fans have been asking for him to be the Phantom Avenger. Now, one of Giant Freakin Robot’s trusted and proven internal sources has shared that Norman Reedus has signed on to play Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the summer of 2021, he told ComicBook.com:

I don’t know, call someone, make that happen. I want to do it.

Norman Reedus has played gritty characters, including Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead, who is regularly seen on a motorcycle. He has already cultivated an image very similar to that of Ghost Rider. Combined with his passion for the role, it’s a strong fit for the iconic Marvel character. After so much public demonstration on his behalf, it would have been difficult for someone else to take on the role.

When Norman Reedus has talked about his desire to play Ghost Rider, he has always sounded like he specifically wants to play Johnny blaze. Ghost Rider is a title that has been upheld by several different characters in the Marvel comics and on screen. Nicolas Cage he played Johnny Blaze in two movies. Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes, who held the title of Ghost Rider in the series Agents of SHIELD.

The comics have seen Carter Slade, Danny Ketch and others become the flame-covered horseman driven by vengeance. While the source was unable to confirm that Norman Reedus will be Johnny Blaze from Ghost Rider, it seems the most likely conclusion. Blaze is the best known of the many Ghost Riders out there, and he seems to be more in line with the role Reedus has been asking for.

Norman Reedus has recently been spotted online liking tweets of fans related to his role as Ghost Rider. You may not have realized how much attention those likes would get from people online. It probably seemed like a low-key move to him, but it got a lot of attention.

While many fans wanted to see Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider, there was also a strong group that wanted to see Keanu reeves take on the role. There are also fans who wanted to see Gabriel Luna back as Robbie Reyes, and even some who have wanted to see Nicolas Cage back as Johnny Blaze.

Interestingly, the casting of Norman Reedus does not rule out any of that. The Multiverse has opened many doors for Marvel, which is why two on-screen Johnny Blazes are completely possible now. A Giant Freakin Robot source previously shared that Marvel plans to have multiple Ghost Riders in their cinematic universe. It will be interesting to see how big the role will be for Norman Reedus, and what project he will eventually appear in.