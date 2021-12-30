“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: its writers explain what happened to Uncle Ben.

If you are one of the few who has not seen the latest Marvel Studios film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” you are in time to leave the note and return when you see the movie. If, on the other hand, you are one of those who is not concerned about spoilers, you can continue reading the note, at your own risk …

“With great power comes great responsibility” is the phrase attributed to Peter Parker’s uncle and Aunt May’s husband, Ben, a fundamental character in the comics and first film sagas of the arachnid, but who does not appear even remotely in the last trilogy, whose last installment was “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Its screenwriters, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, explained to The Hollywood Reporter why.

“Those words are so tied to Uncle Ben, that there didn’t seem to be a natural place for them… As the story began to unfold, and when we arrived on the scene with May, we realized that ‘this will be Uncle Ben from Peter, ‘”explains Erik Sommers, referring to the scene where Aunt May lost her life.

For his part, McKenna noted that they were frequently asked about Uncle Ben: when had he died or if Peter Parker was responsible for that death. After discussing it several times, they concluded that the first mentor of Spider-man It didn’t have to be the same as always, but this role could be filled by Aunt May. In that sense, Uncle Ben did not exist in the universe of the last trilogy.

Another character who may have played Uncle Ben is Tony Stark, who was the first mentor to Spider-man when he decides to become a superhero. Like Uncle Ben or Aunt May, he loses his life, leaving a deep void in Peter Parker’s life.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: What Did Your Writers Say About Working With Two Iconic Actors?

In the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, writers of the blockbuster film, talked about what it was like to work with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played the popular arachnid in past sagas.

Filming of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” It began in October 2020, and Maguire and Garfield only signed their contracts in December, so the writers had to rush the delivery of their respective parts, which happened before Christmas of that year. Both actors not only agreed with what they read, they also contributed to the development of their characters.

“They had ideas, and it was really interesting and useful to see their ideas … Nobody knows the character so well – or thinks so much about him – as someone who has to embody and sell him … They definitely shaped what we did”, commented Erik Sommers.

According to both writers, Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-man Between 2002 and 2007, he wanted to keep any revelations about his post-“Spider-Man 3” character to a minimum. While Andrew Garfield, who played the arachnid between 2012 and 2014, sought to explore the dark path his Peter Parker followed after the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in the second film he made.

