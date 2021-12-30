South Korean authorities want Apple and Google to block NFT games from their stores

Apple and Google would be forced to eliminate Play to Earn games in South Korea

Those from Cupertino are once again facing another of the restrictions that they want to impose on one of the eastern countries. The South Korean authorities have strongly asked Apple and Google to remove games that give money as rewards from your stores.

Faced with the uncontrolled wave of new fans of the ‘Play to Earn’ games, the South Korean government has asked the most important application stores in the world to block these kinds of games and also to extend a protocol for the age rating On these. That is, only those of legal age can rate them and thus begin to decrease their popularity in the rankings or lists on the platforms.

The Games Management Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of that country has argued that these games offer rewards that confront the law of limit of cash prizes that a player can receive in that country. Currently, a player cannot exceed 10,000 Korean Won as a reward in one game, which is equal to $ 8.42.

“It is reasonable to prevent P2E games from earning age ratings under current law because cash rewards in games can be considered prizes.”

Even the same developers residing in that area have had to deal with several legal battles to keep their P2E games in the national application stores. Although not all have been able to get out of this situation well, because the negative stance of the GMC has led to several games to ruin due to low prices and others to block due to lack of ratings.

What are Pay to Earn or NFT games?

Although Apple and Google have a list of very popular games in 2021, today games have entered a new stage in which players can get financial rewards beyond objects that help to overcome the challenges that the game itself presents.

The concept looks even more novel with the foray of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets (NFT) that add value to something that someone else cannot own, increasing player earnings and completely revolutionizing the game.

These digital assets adopt and increase in value due to the support of a cryptocurrency that not only guarantees and guarantees their authenticity, but it also assures its owner that it is unique, unrepeatable and there is no way to hack it thanks to the unique password granted by it.

NFTs in games can be anything from weapons and characters to everything that surrounds them, or can be used as the vehicles the character navigates in, the places they are in, or objects. All of this is unique and only owned by one player for which the distinction and exclusivity increase with each purchase.

For this to work the player must resort to exchange of real money for cryptocurrencies accepted by the game, which is why it becomes a kind of business within this, since the more players are part of it, the NFTs and the cryptocurrency increase in value, and otherwise if the game declines the investment is lost.

Thus, players buy something intangible within a game that has value outside of it, in real life. Then the “mine” or purchase of cryptocurrencies is invested in an NFT game by buying what another does not have and thus a larger sum of money is formed that can become a fortune.

Because of this, this game model has become controversial and controversial. Now major platforms like the App Store and Google Play are at a point where it could generate a legal battle with the South Korean authorities that focus on limiting the spread of these games in that area, while the stores fulfill their function of offering novel applications to their users.

But not everything should be playing to earn money, you can also search just have fun And for that you can see the list of the 6 best iPad games that came out in 2021.

Related topics: Games

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe