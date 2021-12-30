Sonic’s new Lego set is the perfect gift

Image : Lego

Lego he knows how to sell his products, and when he also appeals to nostalgia, he is unrivaled. The next release is a perfect example of it, a complete set of Sonic, the famous Sega character who exalted to the Megadrive at the time.

The company has explained that after almost a year of work, they can reveal what will be their next set, Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone, a launch that will be available online and in Lego stores from January 1, 2022 at a price of $ 70.

The brick-based recreation of the famous video game character includes figures of Sonic, Dr. Eggman (aka Dr. Robotnik), two creatures, and the Phantom Ruby.

The set that is launched is the adaptation of Viv Grannell, Sonic fan, to the Lego Ideas platform. Apparently and by all accounts, his concepts accumulated the 10,000 votes needed to be considered for a real set. In fact, Lego officially started work on it in February of this year.

We remember that the Lego Ideas program is the space where fans can submit their own product designs. A design must have more than 10,000 followers / votes on the Lego Ideas platform to be considered. Then a Lego expert reviews it and decides whether the design will come true or not.

The Sonic set for sale is inspired by Sonic mania (representing the first level of the first Sonic the hedgehog by Sega), a 2017 game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.

By the way, this is not the first set of Sonic the hedgehog from Lego. In 2016, they released a Sonic Lego Dimensions pack, but it wasn’t as extensive as the new set 2022. [Mashable]