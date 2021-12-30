Some of the games that we can enjoy in 2022

We finish the year and it’s time to take a look at some of the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022. The year that we are about to end has been brutal, the service has not stopped receiving games for 12 months, games for all types of audiences and of all genres, something that will not change in the year that we are about to start.

This list includes only some of the games that we will have available on Xbox Game Pass in early 2022 and beyond. Some have a confirmed launch date and others have not yet, but they do have a confirmed launch on the service. As always, all of this may vary because the release dates change, but that will not end up making it to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass games for 2022

Starfield – November

Redfall – 2022

Scorn – late 2022

Sniper Elite 5 – (2022 unconfirmed)

A Plague Tale: Requiem – (2022 unconfirmed)

STALKER 2 – April

Atomic Heart – (2022 unconfirmed)

Edge of Eternity (February 2022)

Windjammers 2 (January 2022)

Hello Neighbor 2 – (2022 unconfirmed)

Pigeon Simulator – (2022 unconfirmed)

Replaced – (2022 unconfirmed)

Shredders – (February-March 2022)

Midnight Fight Express – (2022 unconfirmed)

The Anacrusis – (January 2022)

Here we can see only some of the protagonists of 2022, some of them confirmed since they were announced and others who have announced their arrival to the service after its launch. To all these games many more will be added, we have more games in the making that will arrive at Xbox Game Pass at launch, many of them that we surely do not even know about.

The year of Xbox Game Pass that we left behind can be considered as a year of consolidation, the service continues to grow by leaps and bounds and we have a good example of this when more and more studios prefer that their game arrive at the service launch, there are studies that even affirm that this benefits them and helps them to grow.