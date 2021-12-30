Sofía Vergara is the highest paid actress on US television | THE PRESS

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara is for the third consecutive year the highest paid television in the United States, with an annual income of US $ 37 million.

By the series Modern family, in which she plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the Latin interpreter charges US $ 325,000 each episode. In addition, it is the image of companies such as Pepsi and AT&T.

Vergara’s income is far superior to those of the highest paid actor, Ashton Kutcker, star of Two and a Half Men. Between June 2013 and the same month this year, the artist earned $ 26 million, Forbes magazine notes.

Far were Mariska Hargitay, protagonist of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, with $ 13 million, and Kaley Cuoco, the popular Penny in The Big Bang Theory, who amassed $ 11 million. For a few weeks he tripled his salary and will charge $ 1 million per episode.

Behind are Julianna Margulies, from The Good Wife; Ellen Pompeo, Dr. Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy; Cobie Smulders, from How i met your mother and his partner Alyson Hannigan; Amy Poehler of Parks & Recreation; Mindy Kaling from The Mindy Project; Kerry Washington of The Scandal; Zooey Deschanel, from New Girl; and Courteney Cox of Cougar Town.