Sofía Vergara: “I’m not ashamed to say that I love making money” | THE PRESS

At 40, Sofía Vergara is the highest paid actress on television. The star of the series Modern family told Glam Belleza Latina magazine that has a special talent for business and that he usually surprises people with his ideas about it.

“I am not ashamed to say that I love making money. I like business and I save more than I spend. I invest, I plan my future. I have a special vision to find opportunities and work harder than what is expected of me. Many people see me only as Gloria, “said the Colombian, according to People magazine.

Vergara, who a few months ago surprised with a photo in dental floss, said that for people it is difficult to understand that someone is sexy and intelligent at the same time. “People are more comfortable with the bias of hollow and sexy (…) I have taken advantage of that a couple of times, when the ‘smart’ had no idea what it could offer, “he added.

The 40-year-old Colombian made $ 30 million last year, in part thanks to being the face of Diet Pepsi, CoverGirl and Kmart. Sofia revealed that being a mom motivated her to work harder and make money, Well, I had someone to help. His son Manolo is now 21 years old.

The TV star confessed that she had to dye her hair black because she was not getting a job. “The directors and producers believed that I was not Latina enough. True Latinos come in different shapes and colors, but who was I to say it when I didn’t need to work? ”He added.